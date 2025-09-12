15 tallest towers in the UAE: Where ambition meets the clouds

1. Burj Khalifa – 828 m (Dubai)

Crowning the skyline, the Burj Khalifa is more than the tallest building on Earth — it is a symbol of human audacity. Topped out in 2009, opened in 2010, it houses luxury residences, the Armani Hotel, and sky-high observation decks. Even its elevators break records as they shoot through the tapering spire that redefined what a city could dream.