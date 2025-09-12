15 tallest towers in the UAE: Where ambition meets the clouds

From desert to sky: UAE claims second place in skyscrapers, its glassy icons soaring high
In the heart of the Gulf, steel and glass rise as monuments to towering ambition. The UAE’s skyline stands as one of the most dramatic in the world.
Each supertall skyscraper tells a story of the relentless race to outdo the horizon — of vision, practical engineering and futuristic style rising from desert soil.
Skyscrapers in the Emirates don’t just scrape the sky; they symbolise national identity, progress, global status, and the transformation from modest port towns to international hubs of commerce, tourism, and innovation.
These towers are built to impress: not only in height, but in luxury finishes, architectural innovation, sustainability, and every view counted.
Now ranked second globally in number of supertall skyscrapers, the UAE, in particular Dubai and Abu Dhabi, towers in the Emirates compete with the clouds.
Here are 15 of the tallest completed or topped-out buildings in the UAE, with height, location, year completed/topped off, and key features:
|Rank
|Name
|Height
|Location
|Completed / Topped-out
|Key Features
|1
|Burj Khalifa
|828 m
|Dubai
|Topped out Jan 2009; completed Oct 2009; opened 2010
|Mixed use (residential, hotel, observation decks), record-setting elevators, iconic tapering design
|2
|Marina 101
|425 m
|Dubai Marina, Dubai
|Completed Dec 2017
|Residential + hotel; 101 floors; blanketing skyline in Dubai Marina
|3
|Princess Tower
|~413 m
|Dubai Marina, Dubai
|2012
|All-residential, 101 floors; was world’s tallest residential at opening
|4
|23 Marina
|~392.8 m
|Dubai Marina, Dubai
|May 2012
|Residential; includes private elevators to duplexes, swimming pools etc.
|5
|Burj Mohammed bin Rashid
|~381.2 m
|Abu Dhabi
|2014
|Mixed use (residential, hotel, office); energy-efficient facade; striking design by Foster + Partners
|6
|Elite Residence
|~380 m
|Dubai
|2012
|Residential tower; one of Dubai’s tallest; located in Marina area
|7
|The Address Boulevard
|~370 m
|Dubai
|2017
|Mixed-use: hotel, residences, retail; prime location near Dubai Mall / Downtown
|8
|Ciel Tower
|~364 m
|Dubai
|2024
|Hotel tower; among newest supertalls in Dubai
|9
|Almas Tower
|~360 m
|Dubai
|2008
|Primarily office; located in Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT); landmark in that district
|10
|JW Marriott Marquis Dubai – Tower 1 & 2
|~355 m
|Dubai
|2012
|Among tallest hotel structures globally; twin towers; luxury hotel functions
|11
|Emirates Office Tower (Tower One)
|~355 m
|Dubai
2000
|Office use; part of the Emirates Towers complex; iconic silhouette
|12
|The Marina Torch
|~352 m
|Dubai Marina, Dubai
|Topped out Apr 2011; completed May 2011
|Residential; resilient despite multiple fires; striking spire/antenna above roofline
|13
|Ocean Heights
|~310 m
|Dubai Marina, Dubai
|Completed 2010
|Distinct twisting design; residential; mix of amenities; views over Marina
|14
|Al Yaqoub Tower
|~328 m
|Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai
|Topped out 2010; completed 2013
|Inspired by Big Ben; mixed-use; prominent hotel/office presence; ornate crown detail
|15
|The Landmark (Abu Dhabi)
|~324 m
|Abu Dhabi
|Completed 2013
|Mixed-use: apartments, offices, sky gardens; designed by César Pelli; desert-flower inspired profile
1. Burj Khalifa – 828 m (Dubai)
Crowning the skyline, the Burj Khalifa is more than the tallest building on Earth — it is a symbol of human audacity. Topped out in 2009, opened in 2010, it houses luxury residences, the Armani Hotel, and sky-high observation decks. Even its elevators break records as they shoot through the tapering spire that redefined what a city could dream.
2. Marina 101 – 425 m (Dubai Marina)
Completed in 2017, this 101-floor colossus dominates the Marina, its lights rippling across the waterfront. A hybrid of residences and hotel space, Marina 101 blankets the skyline with glass and ambition.
3. Princess Tower – ~413 m (Dubai Marina)
Once the world’s tallest residential tower, the Princess Tower (2012) remains a landmark of vertical living. With 101 floors, it is a palace in the clouds, a fortress of apartments looking down on the shimmering Gulf.
4. 23 Marina – ~393 m (Dubai Marina)
Not just another tower—this 2012 giant comes with private elevators to duplexes and swimming pools in the sky. At 23 Marina, luxury begins where most buildings end.
5. Burj Mohammed bin Rashid – ~381 m (Abu Dhabi)
Foster + Partners gave Abu Dhabi a shimmering gem in 2014: a mixed-use marvel with an energy-efficient skin. Part hotel, part residence, part office—it is a vertical city in itself.
6. Elite Residence – ~380 m (Dubai Marina)
Standing tall since 2012, Elite Residence is one of Dubai Marina’s crown jewels, where luxury apartments kiss the clouds.
7. The Address Boulevard – ~370 m (Downtown Dubai)
A 2017 addition near Dubai Mall, this tower blends hotel, residences, and retail. The Address Boulevard is both home and destination, linking seamlessly with the city’s beating commercial heart.
8. Ciel Tower – ~364 m (Dubai Marina)
Completed in 2024, this glass giant is one of the newest faces in Dubai’s skyline—an all-hotel tower shimmering like a blade under the desert sun.
9. Almas Tower – ~360 m (Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai)
The diamond of JLT, Almas (2008) is an office landmark and the centerpiece of its district. Sleek, sharp, unmistakable—it is the corporate face of Dubai.
10. JW Marriott Marquis Dubai (Towers 1 & 2) – ~355 m
Twin giants opened in 2012, among the tallest hotels in the world. These mirror-like skyscrapers are temples to luxury, with spires pointing heavenward.
11. Emirates Office Tower – ~355 m (Dubai, 2000)
Part of the iconic Emirates Towers complex, this office giant has been a silhouette of power since the dawn of Dubai’s skyscraper age.
12. The Marina Torch – ~352 m (Dubai Marina)
Completed in 2011, this tower has endured multiple fires, yet it still stands proud, spire gleaming, a symbol of resilience against the odds.
13. Ocean Heights – ~310 m (Dubai Marina)
Twisting elegantly, Ocean Heights (2010) reshaped the Marina’s skyline with its spiraling design. It is a tower that dances as much as it soars.
14. Al Yaqoub Tower – ~328 m (Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai)
Inspired by London’s Big Ben but crowned with ornate Islamic detail, this 2013 tower is a striking blend of East and West.
15. The Landmark – ~324 m (Abu Dhabi)
Completed in 2013, César Pelli’s Landmark is a desert flower turned skyscraper, rising with apartments, offices, and sky gardens woven into its flowing profile.
