15 tallest towers in the UAE: Where ambition meets the clouds

From desert to sky: UAE claims second place in skyscrapers, its glassy icons soaring high

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
4 MIN READ
Ciel Dubai Marina (centre): The tower, designed by Norr, will rise 82 floors to 377 metres, making it the world’s tallest hotel.
Supplied

In the heart of the Gulf, steel and glass rise as monuments to towering ambition. The UAE’s skyline stands as one of the most dramatic in the world.

Each supertall skyscraper tells a story of the relentless race to outdo the horizon — of vision, practical engineering and futuristic style rising from desert soil.

Skyscrapers in the Emirates don’t just scrape the sky; they symbolise national identity, progress, global status, and the transformation from modest port towns to international hubs of commerce, tourism, and innovation.

These towers are built to impress: not only in height, but in luxury finishes, architectural innovation, sustainability, and every view counted.

Now ranked second globally in number of supertall skyscrapers, the UAE, in particular Dubai and Abu Dhabi, towers in the Emirates compete with the clouds.

Here are 15 of the tallest completed or topped-out buildings in the UAE, with height, location, year completed/topped off, and key features:

Supertall
Supertall buildings are skyscrapers that exceed 300m (984 feet) in height but are less than 600m (1,969 feet) tall. This classification, popularised by the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH), distinguishes them from "megatall" buildings, which are 600m or taller.
RankNameHeightLocationCompleted / Topped-outKey Features
1Burj Khalifa828 mDubaiTopped out Jan 2009; completed Oct 2009; opened 2010 Mixed use (residential, hotel, observation decks), record-setting elevators, iconic tapering design
2Marina 101425 mDubai Marina, DubaiCompleted Dec 2017Residential + hotel; 101 floors; blanketing skyline in Dubai Marina
3Princess Tower~413 mDubai Marina, Dubai2012 All-residential, 101 floors; was world’s tallest residential at opening
423 Marina~392.8 mDubai Marina, DubaiMay 2012 Residential; includes private elevators to duplexes, swimming pools etc.
5Burj Mohammed bin Rashid~381.2 mAbu Dhabi2014 Mixed use (residential, hotel, office); energy-efficient facade; striking design by Foster + Partners
6Elite Residence~380 mDubai2012Residential tower; one of Dubai’s tallest; located in Marina area
7The Address Boulevard~370 mDubai2017Mixed-use: hotel, residences, retail; prime location near Dubai Mall / Downtown
8Ciel Tower~364 mDubai2024Hotel tower; among newest supertalls in Dubai
9Almas Tower~360 mDubai2008Primarily office; located in Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT); landmark in that district
10JW Marriott Marquis Dubai – Tower 1 & 2~355 mDubai2012Among tallest hotel structures globally; twin towers; luxury hotel functions
11Emirates Office Tower (Tower One)~355 mDubai2000 LiquiSearchOffice use; part of the Emirates Towers complex; iconic silhouette
12The Marina Torch~352 mDubai Marina, DubaiTopped out Apr 2011; completed May 2011 Residential; resilient despite multiple fires; striking spire/antenna above roofline
13Ocean Heights~310 mDubai Marina, DubaiCompleted 2010Distinct twisting design; residential; mix of amenities; views over Marina
14Al Yaqoub Tower~328 mSheikh Zayed Road, DubaiTopped out 2010; completed 2013 Inspired by Big Ben; mixed-use; prominent hotel/office presence; ornate crown detail
15The Landmark (Abu Dhabi)~324 mAbu DhabiCompleted 2013 Mixed-use: apartments, offices, sky gardens; designed by César Pelli; desert-flower inspired profile

1. Burj Khalifa – 828 m (Dubai)
Crowning the skyline, the Burj Khalifa is more than the tallest building on Earth — it is a symbol of human audacity. Topped out in 2009, opened in 2010, it houses luxury residences, the Armani Hotel, and sky-high observation decks. Even its elevators break records as they shoot through the tapering spire that redefined what a city could dream.

2. Marina 101 – 425 m (Dubai Marina)
Completed in 2017, this 101-floor colossus dominates the Marina, its lights rippling across the waterfront. A hybrid of residences and hotel space, Marina 101 blankets the skyline with glass and ambition.

3. Princess Tower – ~413 m (Dubai Marina)
Once the world’s tallest residential tower, the Princess Tower (2012) remains a landmark of vertical living. With 101 floors, it is a palace in the clouds, a fortress of apartments looking down on the shimmering Gulf.

4. 23 Marina – ~393 m (Dubai Marina)
Not just another tower—this 2012 giant comes with private elevators to duplexes and swimming pools in the sky. At 23 Marina, luxury begins where most buildings end.

5. Burj Mohammed bin Rashid – ~381 m (Abu Dhabi)
Foster + Partners gave Abu Dhabi a shimmering gem in 2014: a mixed-use marvel with an energy-efficient skin. Part hotel, part residence, part office—it is a vertical city in itself.

6. Elite Residence – ~380 m (Dubai Marina)
Standing tall since 2012, Elite Residence is one of Dubai Marina’s crown jewels, where luxury apartments kiss the clouds.

7. The Address Boulevard – ~370 m (Downtown Dubai)
A 2017 addition near Dubai Mall, this tower blends hotel, residences, and retail. The Address Boulevard is both home and destination, linking seamlessly with the city’s beating commercial heart.

8. Ciel Tower – ~364 m (Dubai Marina)
Completed in 2024, this glass giant is one of the newest faces in Dubai’s skyline—an all-hotel tower shimmering like a blade under the desert sun.

9. Almas Tower – ~360 m (Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai)
The diamond of JLT, Almas (2008) is an office landmark and the centerpiece of its district. Sleek, sharp, unmistakable—it is the corporate face of Dubai.

10. JW Marriott Marquis Dubai (Towers 1 & 2) – ~355 m
Twin giants opened in 2012, among the tallest hotels in the world. These mirror-like skyscrapers are temples to luxury, with spires pointing heavenward.

11. Emirates Office Tower – ~355 m (Dubai, 2000)
Part of the iconic Emirates Towers complex, this office giant has been a silhouette of power since the dawn of Dubai’s skyscraper age.

12. The Marina Torch – ~352 m (Dubai Marina)
Completed in 2011, this tower has endured multiple fires, yet it still stands proud, spire gleaming, a symbol of resilience against the odds.

13. Ocean Heights – ~310 m (Dubai Marina)
Twisting elegantly, Ocean Heights (2010) reshaped the Marina’s skyline with its spiraling design. It is a tower that dances as much as it soars.

14. Al Yaqoub Tower – ~328 m (Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai)
Inspired by London’s Big Ben but crowned with ornate Islamic detail, this 2013 tower is a striking blend of East and West.

15. The Landmark – ~324 m (Abu Dhabi)
Completed in 2013, César Pelli’s Landmark is a desert flower turned skyscraper, rising with apartments, offices, and sky gardens woven into its flowing profile.

