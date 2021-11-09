Dubai: Dubai’s next skyscraper, Uptown Tower, has reached the 260 metre mark with 68 floors completed. Only a further 80 metres are needed for the topping out.
The façade works have reached level 45, with an overall 8,500 panels to be installed once completed. Additionally, mechanical, electrical and plumbing works are in progress, while empower chilled water have been connected and DEWA transformers have been installed.
Located beside the JLT (Jumeirh Lake Tower) cluster, the ground plus 78-storey tower will feature 188 luxury hotel rooms and suites, extensive conference facilities, Grade A offices, and 229 branded residences. It forms part of the Uptown Dubai cluster being developed by DMCC, which is also the name behind JLT. The LEED Gold Certified Building will also feature DMCC’s Business Hub. The hotel and branded residences fit-out packages have been awarded to Interiors International Industries LLC.
Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and CEO of DMCC, said, “As the already iconic Uptown Tower inches closer towards completion, its status as the first super-tall tower in the district will only be matched by its value as a destination for businesses and residents who will benefit from its premium facilities.”