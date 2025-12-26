Mashriq Elite breaks ground on Floarea Breeze project in Dubai Islands

Mashriq Elite Real Estate Developments has officially kicked off construction on its inaugural residential project in Dubai Islands – Floarea Breeze – marking the beginning of a prestigious waterfront development that will feature 48 luxury apartments and 4 exclusive townhouses.

Positioned as an exceptional waterfront community, Floarea Breeze apartments span one, two, and three bedrooms with prices starting from Dh1,799,000 for a one-bedroom unit.

The project’s anticipated completion is in Q3 2027.

“The groundbreaking of Floarea Breeze is a milestone for us, reinforcing Mashriq Elite’s commitment to bringing signature lifestyle experiences across Dubai’s emerging and most sought-after destinations,” said Kamran Muhammad, Chairman of Mashriq Elite Developments.

“Dubai Islands combines premium coastal living with strategic accessibility to key landmarks in the city. It is a compelling investment opportunity for both end-users and investors, and this has been reflected in the surging uptake of residential units in the island community.”

Investment interest in Dubai Islands has been scaling up exponentially over the course of the year peaking at a recorded Dh6.1 billion in sales from nearly 2,000 transactions in the first half of 2025, according to Dubai Land Department (DLD) data.

Floarea Breeze, the G+P+6+R residential project on a plot area of 26,975 sq. ft, will have 12 one bed rooms, 24 two bed rooms, 12 three bed rooms, apart from 4 town houses. Townhouses in four types range from 1,847 to 1,895 sq. ft, while one bed rooms are from 878 to 1,049 sq. ft, two bed rooms with study and maid room from 1,316 to 1,711 and three bed rooms from 1,474to 1,697 sq. ft.

Premium Features

Floarea Breeze benefits from its proximity to Dubai Islands Mall, the beach, marina and park within a five-minute access. Along with this is the ease of access the new bridge to Dubai Islands and the existing Infinity Bridge brings adding excellent connectivity. Its prime location is within easy reach of Dubai’s most sought-after destinations, including Downtown Dubai, Burj Khalifa, The Dubai Frame, and the Museum of the Future.

Floarea Breeze will feature an impressive Grand Lobby, elegant designer corridors, apartments with floor-to-ceiling Italian tiles, premium wood finishes, and integrated smart home technology — all tailored for contemporary coastal living.

Delivering on Commitments

Floarea Breeze is Mashriq Elite’s sixth residential project in Dubai, following the recent ground-breaking of Floarea Skies in Jumeirah Village Circle with 192 premium units and Floarea Oasis in Dubai Land Residential Complex (DLRC) with 257 designer apartments. Mashriq Elite had also handed over Floarea Residence in Arjan in Dubailand master community comprising 206 apartments earlier this year.

Mashriq Elite has a robust pipeline of more than 1,200 new residential apartments at various stages of planning and execution. These projects span Dubai’s premium residential destinations, and include Floarea Vista in Discovery Gardens, Floarea Grande in Arjan, apart from projects on the drawing board in Meydan District-11, and Dubai Production City.

As a developer, Mashriq Elite has earned a reputation as a consistent, quality developer in line with its expertise in the Real Estate and Telecom sectors globally spanning Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Turkey, Indonesia and the UAE.

“The unique advantage of Dubai Islands is its location – an island community destination not far away from city life – combining serene living a short commute away from key urban centres. Dubai Island is also a strategic master development fitting in with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan as the city-state’s population anticipated to be over 7 million by 2040,” said Kamran .

Dubai Island, which spans 17 square kilometres, is also a mixed-use waterfront destination with a host of upscale amenities. It will add more than 20 kilometres of beachfront to the city, and is expected to have over 80 luxury hotels, as well as golf courses, retail destinations, and exclusive properties.