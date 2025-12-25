India's NBCC makes first overseas real estate move with Dh15m Dubai land deal

Analysts note that clearer regulations, faster project approvals and stable demand from global buyers continue to draw Indian firms into the UAE. Indian nationals remain among the largest investor groups in Dubai property, supporting confidence in long-term project pipelines.

NBCC joins a growing list of Indian developers active in the UAE. Sobha Group already has multiple projects in Dubai, while Sunteck Realty has announced developments valued at Dh15 billion over the next three years. Casagrand and others are also entering the market with launches in areas such as Dubai Islands.

This is NBCC’s first real estate investment outside India. The company’s business includes project management consultancy, engineering and real estate development. Establishing an overseas subsidiary positions NBCC to pursue work in markets with strong investor demand and deeper global capital flows.

The acquisition was disclosed in a regulatory filing on Wednesday. NBCC did not detail the breakdown of residential, commercial or retail space in the planned development, nor did it provide a construction schedule.

The deal was executed through NBCC Overseas Real Estate LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary formed to lead its international projects. The company said the 14,776.80 square-foot plot in Dubai Mainland will be developed into a mixed-use project.

Dubai’s property sector continues to attract international developers in 2025, supported by high transaction volumes and strong demand from regional and overseas investors. The city’s global connectivity, lower tax burden and regulated project environment are key factors influencing developer expansion from India and other markets.

NBCC is adding to its workload in India as well. It signed an agreement with the Mumbai Port Authority to develop a Central Government Offices complex and infrastructure on 25 acres of port land. NBCC will serve as project management consultant and executing agency, earning a 7% agency fee. Details of the project cost have not been disclosed.

NBCC operates in project management consultancy, engineering procurement and construction, and real estate development. The company is sharpening its focus on revenue beyond India as it builds out its international portfolio.

