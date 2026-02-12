Y A S Developers launches boutique residential project, Casa Altia, at Al Furjan

Casa Altia will comprise a limited collection of 72 residences, including 12 one-bedroom units, 48 two-bedroom apartments, and 12 three-bedroom residences. Notably, an entire floor is dedicated to six ultra-luxury homes featuring private pools, landscaped gardens, BBQ areas, and a suite of bespoke amenities thoughtfully designed to emulate the exclusivity and comfort of a villa lifestyle.

Casa Altia one-bedroom residences will be in the range of 1,000 sq. ft while two-bedroom residences will range from 1,400-1,465 sq. ft and three-bedroom 1,900 sq. ft. Apartment prices will start at Dh1.7 million onwards.

“We’re long-term committed to the UAE and the wider GCC as a real estate market – it’s one of the most unique places to live and own real estate,” said Muneer Kutty. “Our strategy has consistently focused on high-growth locations offering strong rental yields and capital appreciation. Al Furjan emerged as one of Dubai’s top-performing residential communities in 2025, supported by its connectivity to the Metro Red Line, Expo City and direct access to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311). Residential values in the area have grown by 8–10 per cent, unlocking above-average returns for investors.”

He said Casa Altia will be immediately followed by a luxury project in Al Furjan within two to three months, as part of the strategic expansion of Y A S Developers in Dubai’s property market.

Casa Altia comes with a range of amenities including retail, gym, infinity pool, club house and kids play area designed to meet the expectations of the modern urban consumer.

Further enhancing its appeal is the project’s strategic location, providing seamless connectivity to key city landmarks within a 7-30-minute drive, including Al Furjan Metro Station, Discovery Gardens Metro Station, Ibn Battuta Mall, Al Maktoum International Airport, and Expo City Dubai.

Muneer Kutty said earlier projects of Y A S Developers in Dubai Silicon Oasis followed the company’s strategic focus on growth locations. Dubai Silicon Oasis has emerged as one of the stand-out performers in Dubai’s real estate market with apartments recording some of the highest price increases and valuations surging by over 22 per cent.