Reservations now open at Ciel Dubai Marina, also home to world’s highest infinity pool
Dubai: The world’s tallest hotel, Ciel Dubai Marina, Vignette Collection by IHG, has an official opening date of November 2025.
This highly anticipated tower, which is also home to the world’s highest infinity pool, is set to redefine luxury hospitality in the city.
The tower, designed by award-winning firm Norr, will ascend 82 floors, reaching a height of 377 meters.
Ciel Dubai Marina will feature 1,004 rooms and suites, all with floor-to-ceiling windows offering panoramic views of the Palm Jumeirah and the Arabian Gulf.
Beyond its record-breaking height, the hotel will provide a remarkable culinary experience with eight unique dining venues.
Managed by The First Group Hospitality, the hotel offers direct access to Dubai Marina's world-class dining, shopping, and stunning beaches. Its prime location places it just minutes from Palm Jumeirah, Uptown Dubai, JBR beachfront, and Bluewaters.
Rob Burns, CEO of The First Group, said, “Ciel represents a landmark development that reinforces Dubai’s position as a global hub for tourism and business travel.”
"Standing at 377 meters, the all-hotel tower will redefine upper-upscale hospitality, blending innovation, luxury, and creativity through its striking design, world-class amenities, and breathtaking vistas," he added.
Meanwhile, Haitham Mattar, Managing Director of IHG Hotels & Resorts for West Asia, Middle East and Africa, said, “When we launched the Vignette Collection in late 2021, our vision was to create a portfolio of unique luxury hotels. The highly anticipated November opening of Ciel Dubai Marina, Vignette Collection—set to become the world’s tallest all-hotel tower—is the pinnacle of that vision, showcasing the collection’s success and our dedication to providing extraordinary experiences for our guests.”
Ciel Dubai Marina, Vignette Collection will replace the Gevora Hotel as the world’s tallest hotel. The hotel will also offer direct access to the Marina boardwalk with its water taxis, as well as connections to Dubai Marina Mall and the city’s tram and metro services.
The standout is Tattu Dubai, a three-level modern Asian concept. It will house Tattu Restaurant & Bar, the Tattu Sky Pool on level 76 (the world’s highest infinity pool), and the Tattu Sky Lounge on level 81, offering stunning 360-degree vistas.
Other dining options include West 13 for Mediterranean cuisine, East 14 for Eastern flavours, and the homegrown Risen Café and Artisanal Bakery.
Operated by The First Group Hospitality, the property will offer guests a luxury spa on the 61st floor and a state-of-the-art 24/7 gym.
Guests will also have exclusive access to Soluna Beach Club on the Palm Jumeirah. The hotel is conveniently located in the heart of Dubai Marina with direct access to the Marina boardwalk, shopping, dining, and city-wide transportation.
