Ciel, world's tallest hotel to be
There will be a lot of records that the Ciel Tower will set when it welcomes the first guests in the first-half of 2024. For now, the project is at the halfway mark. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Work has reached the halfway point – the 52nd storey – of Dubai’s upcoming skyscraper, the 1,000 hotel room Ciel Tower in Dubai Marina. The project, set to finish in the fourth quarter of 2023, will be the world’s tallest hotel.

The actual opening is set for first-half 2024. The 365-metre tall structure has The First Group as developer and being built by the company’s chief development partner, China Railway Construction Corporation. CRRC is reputedly the world’s second largest construction and engineering company by revenue.

When completed, Ciel will house more than 1,000 rooms as well as the Ciel Observatory & Lounge on the 81st floor and a signature rooftop Sky Terrace featuring an Infinity pool. Other design features include a 300-metre tall atrium with vertically stacked terraces spanning the building’s 82 floors.

According to Rob Burns, CEO of The First Group, “Ciel is a landmark development for Dubai that will not only enhance its status as one of the world’s great tourism and business travel destinations, but set a new benchmark for upscale accommodation in what is recognised as one of the most dynamic and competitive hotel markets on the planet.”

The First Group portfolio
Apart from the Ciel, The First Group’s hotel assets include the Wyndham Dubai Marina, Millennium Place Marina, TRYP by Wyndham Dubai and The First Collection JVC.

Other hotel-related projects are under development in Business Bay and Jumeirah Village districts.