Dubai: Work has reached the halfway point – the 52nd storey – of Dubai’s upcoming skyscraper, the 1,000 hotel room Ciel Tower in Dubai Marina. The project, set to finish in the fourth quarter of 2023, will be the world’s tallest hotel.
The actual opening is set for first-half 2024. The 365-metre tall structure has The First Group as developer and being built by the company’s chief development partner, China Railway Construction Corporation. CRRC is reputedly the world’s second largest construction and engineering company by revenue.
When completed, Ciel will house more than 1,000 rooms as well as the Ciel Observatory & Lounge on the 81st floor and a signature rooftop Sky Terrace featuring an Infinity pool. Other design features include a 300-metre tall atrium with vertically stacked terraces spanning the building’s 82 floors.
According to Rob Burns, CEO of The First Group, “Ciel is a landmark development for Dubai that will not only enhance its status as one of the world’s great tourism and business travel destinations, but set a new benchmark for upscale accommodation in what is recognised as one of the most dynamic and competitive hotel markets on the planet.”
Other hotel-related projects are under development in Business Bay and Jumeirah Village districts.