Dubai to host PropTech Connect Middle East in February 2026

Dubai lands major proptech event as real estate pushes deeper into digital future
Dubai: Dubai will host the Middle East debut of PropTech Connect in February 2026, bringing one of the world’s fastest-growing real estate technology conferences to the emirate at a time when digital transformation is reshaping property markets globally.
The event, organised in partnership with the Dubai Land Department, will take place from February 4 to 5 at the Grand Hyatt Dubai. More than 3,000 participants are expected to attend, with over 1,500 companies represented across real estate, technology and venture capital.
The conference will bring together developers, owners, operators, brokers and occupiers alongside proptech firms, artificial intelligence specialists and investors. Organisers say the scale of participation is designed to create direct engagement, with thousands of one-to-one meetings facilitated through dedicated platforms during the two-day event.
Hosting the regional edition supports the objectives of Dubai’s Economic Agenda D33, which places digital innovation at the centre of efforts to double the size of the economy and strengthen the emirate’s global competitiveness. It also aligns with the Dubai Real Estate Sector Strategy 2033, which aims to improve market efficiency, data integration and transparency while expanding the sector’s overall contribution to economic growth.
The programme will feature more than 60 panel discussions across five platforms covering residential, hospitality, commercial, industrial, development and asset management segments. These sessions will be complemented by 50 case studies drawn from international markets and 25 workshops and closed-door meetings focused on practical applications of artificial intelligence, blockchain and data analytics in real estate operations.
PropTech Connect will also host two exhibition zones and structured networking spaces designed to connect startups with global technology leaders and institutional investors. The organisers say the format is intended to move beyond discussion and enable targeted collaboration across the value chain.
PropTech Connect is recognised as one of the fastest-growing real estate technology conferences globally, bringing together more than 200 speakers from leading real estate, investment and technology institutions across Europe, the US, Asia and the Middle East. Dubai was selected as the first destination in the conference’s international expansion plan following engagements with the Dubai Land Department.
