From dress codes to the Adhan prayers, here’s how to navigate Iftar with respect
Dubai: There is something quite magical about Ramadan in the UAE.
The pace of life shifts, the evenings come alive, and the spirit of generosity rules high.
If you have been lucky enough to receive an invitation to an Iftar gathering this year, consider yourself truly honoured and perhaps a little curious about what to expect.
Also, if you are confused about what to take with you or what to wear, we have your covered. Whether this is your first Ramadan in the Gulf or simply your first time sitting at an Iftar table, here is everything you need to know to show up as the thoughtful, respectful guest your host deserves.
The moment that invitation lands in your inbox or WhatsApp, do not leave your host hanging. Responding promptly, ideally at least two days before the evening itself, is one of the kindest things you can do. Iftar gatherings take a great deal of preparation, from cooking elaborate dishes to arranging enough seating for everyone.
Knowing whether you are attending helps your host plan without the last-minute scramble. A simple, timely reply goes a long way.
Ramadan is a month of reflection, prayer and spiritual intention, and the way people dress tends to reflect that. You do not need to go out and buy a new wardrobe, but do opt for something modest and relaxed rather than anything figure-hugging or low-cut.
You can wear flowy fabrics, covered shoulders and longer hemlines. It is a small gesture, but one that shows you understand and respect the occasion.
Technically speaking, arriving empty-handed is perfectly acceptable and no one will think less of you for it. That said, bringing a little something for the host is a lovely way to express your gratitude for the invitation.
Boxes of dates, Ramadan sweets, chocolates, or a beautiful arrangement of flowers all make wonderfully thoughtful gifts. If you fancy baking something yourself, that is even better. Just bear in mind that anything containing alcohol is off the table entirely, as are any foods that fall outside halal dietary guidelines.
Iftar is not the sort of occasion where you can drift in whenever suits you. The meal is timed around the Adhan, the call to prayer that marks the breaking of the fast at sunset. Aim to arrive around 10 to 15 minutes beforehand, which gives you time to settle in, greet your hosts, and take your seat before the evening begins.
Arriving much earlier might catch your hosts mid-preparation, so that sweet spot just before the Adhan is ideal. Prayer times are easy enough to check online if you are not sure when that will be.
This one is important. You might find food already laid out on the table when you arrive, but do resist the urge to reach for anything before everyone is seated and the Adhan is heard. This applies to everything, water included.
The Adhan signals the moment the fast is officially broken, and eating or drinking before it is considered disrespectful to those who have been fasting since dawn. It will not be a long wait, and the anticipation honestly makes that first bite taste all the better.
Once the Adhan sounds, the meal begins and from that point on, there are no strict rules about how you eat.
Many Muslims traditionally break their fast with a date and a glass of water, following the example of the Prophet Mohammed PBUH, but you are entirely free to eat in whatever order feels natural to you.
Soup, salad, main dishes, and desserts enjoy it all at your own pace and do not be shy about going back for seconds. Iftar spreads are typically generous and utterly delicious.
If you are a smoker, please do not light up at or near the dining table. Ideally, it is worth holding off for the duration of the meal altogether. If you do need a smoke, excuse yourself quietly and head to a designated outdoor area or wherever your host suggests. It is a simple courtesy that your fellow guests will genuinely appreciate.
After the meal, some of your hosts or fellow guests may excuse themselves for Maghrib prayer. This is completely normal and will not take long, usually just a few minutes. There is absolutely no expectation for non-Muslim guests to participate, so simply relax and enjoy the lull.
The evening typically wraps up after fruits, desserts, Arabic coffee and tea have been served, which is a rather delightful way to end any night.
Being invited to Iftar is genuinely one of the most warm and welcoming gestures you can receive during Ramadan. Turn up on time, dress thoughtfully, wait for the Adhan, and bring your appetite. The rest will take care of itself. Ramadan Mubarak!
Areeba Hashmi is a trainee at Gulf News.