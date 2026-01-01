* Time difference between UAE emirates: Abu Dhabi:+4 minutes; Ras Al Khaimah:-4 minutes; Fujairah: -6 minutes

What is Ramadan?

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar and is regarded by Muslims as the holiest period of the year, marked by fasting, prayer, charity and spiritual reflection. Its start is determined by the sighting of the new crescent moon, meaning the exact dates shift each year in the Gregorian calendar.

Fasting rules during Ramadan

During Ramadan, adult Muslims who are physically able are required to fast daily from dawn to sunset. The fast begins at Fajr, the dawn prayer, and ends at Maghrib, sunset, when the fast is broken with a meal known as iftar. Eating, drinking and smoking are not permitted during fasting hours, and Muslims are also encouraged to avoid negative behaviour such as arguing, gossip and anger, with emphasis placed on self-discipline and ethical conduct.

Daily fasting hours across the UAE

Across the Emirates, daily fasting hours will generally range between 12 and 14 hours over the course of the month, with slight variations daily and by location due to latitude and the gradual lengthening of daylight hours at this time of year.

Imsak and iftar times in the UAE vary slightly from one emirate to another, usually by only a few minutes, due to each emirate’s geographic location and the direction of sunrise and sunset.

In general, the eastern emirates such as Fujairah tend to record earlier imsak and iftar times, followed by central emirates including Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman, while the western emirates such as Abu Dhabi typically fall later in the daily schedule, with an approximate difference of around three to seven minutes between emirates.

Who is exempt from fasting

Exemptions from fasting apply to those who are ill, elderly, pregnant or nursing, travelling, or otherwise unable to fast safely. Many who miss fasts for valid reasons make them up later or provide charitable feeding to those in need, in accordance with religious guidance.

Spiritual practices and prayers

Beyond abstaining from food and drink, Ramadan is widely seen as a time for spiritual renewal. Muslims increase their prayers, recitation of the Quran and charitable giving. Special nightly prayers, known as Taraweeh, are held in mosques, where long passages of the Quran are recited. Acts of charity and community support are strongly encouraged, and many organisations step up donation and food distribution campaigns during the month.

Ramadan also has a strong social dimension. Families and communities gather for iftar meals, and mosques and charities often host communal tables for fasting people and low-income residents. In many Muslim-majority countries, working hours and school schedules are adjusted to reflect the rhythm of the fasting day.

How Ramadan ends with Eid Al Fitr

The month concludes with Eid Al Fitr, one of the two major Islamic festivals. Eid begins with a special congregational prayer held shortly after sunrise, followed by family visits and festive meals. Before the Eid prayer, Muslims are required to give a charitable donation known as Zakat Al Fitr, intended to support poorer members of society and enable them to take part in the celebrations.

For Muslims, Ramadan is not only a period of fasting, but a comprehensive spiritual season focused on gratitude, generosity and personal renewal, culminating in the communal joy of Eid Al Fitr.