|Hijri 1447
|Imsak
|Fajr
|Sunrise
|Dhuhr
|Asr
|Maghrib / Iftar
|Isha
|18th Feb,
Ramadan 01
|5:24
|05:34
|06:48
|12:36
|03:50
|6:18
|07:32
|19th Feb,
Ramadan 02
|5:23
|05:33
|06:47
|12:35
|03:50
|6:19
|07:33
|20th Feb,
Ramadan 03
|5:22
|05:32
|06:46
|12:35
|03:50
|6:19
|07:33
|21st Feb,
Ramadan 04
|5:21
|05:31
|06:45
|12:35
|03:51
|6:20
|07:34
|22nd Feb,
Ramadan 05
|5:21
|05:31
|06:45
|12:35
|03:51
|6:20
|07:34
|23rd Feb,
Ramadan 06
|5:20
|05:30
|06:44
|12:35
|03:51
|6:21
|07:35
|24th Feb,
Ramadan 07
|5:19
|05:29
|06:43
|12:35
|03:51
|6:21
|07:35
|25th Feb,
Ramadan 08
|5:18
|05:28
|06:42
|12:35
|03:52
|6:22
|07:36
|26th Feb,
Ramadan 09
|5:17
|05:27
|06:41
|12:35
|03:52
|6:22
|07:36
|27th Feb,
Ramadan 10
|5:17
|05:27
|06:40
|12:34
|03:52
|6:23
|07:37
|28th Feb,
Ramadan 11
|5:16
|05:26
|06:39
|12:34
|03:52
|6:24
|07:37
|1st Mar,
Ramadan 12
|5:16
|05:26
|06:39
|12:34
|03:52
|6:24
|07:37
|2nd Mar,
Ramadan 13
|5:15
|05:25
|06:38
|12:34
|03:53
|6:24
|07:38
|3rd Mar,
Ramadan 14
|5:14
|05:24
|06:37
|12:34
|03:53
|6:25
|07:38
|4th Mar,
Ramadan 15
|5:13
|05:23
|06:36
|12:34
|03:53
|6:25
|07:39
|5th Mar,
Ramadan 16
|5:12
|05:22
|06:35
|12:33
|03:53
|6:26
|07:39
|6th Mar,
Ramadan 17
|5:11
|05:21
|06:34
|12:33
|03:53
|6:26
|07:40
|7th Mar,
Ramadan 18
|5:10
|05:20
|06:34
|12:33
|03:53
|6:27
|07:40
|8th Mar,
Ramadan 19
|5:09
|05:19
|06:33
|12:33
|03:53
|6:27
|07:41
|9th Mar,
Ramadan 20
|5:08
|05:18
|06:32
|12:32
|03:53
|6:28
|07:41
|10th Mar,
Ramadan 21
|5:07
|05:17
|06:31
|12:32
|03:54
|6:28
|07:42
|11th Mar,
Ramadan 22
|5:06
|05:16
|06:30
|12:32
|03:54
|6:29
|07:42
|12th Mar,
Ramadan 23
|5:05
|05:15
|06:29
|12:32
|03:54
|6:29
|07:43
|13th Mar,
Ramadan 24
|5:04
|05:14
|06:28
|12:31
|03:54
|6:30
|07:43
|14th Mar,
Ramadan 25
|5:03
|05:13
|06:27
|12:31
|03:54
|6:30
|07:44
|15th Mar,
Ramadan 26
|5:02
|05:12
|06:26
|12:31
|03:54
|6:31
|07:44
|16th Mar,
Ramadan 27
|5:01
|05:11
|05:25
|12:31
|03:54
|6:31
|07:45
|17th Mar,
Ramadan 28
|5:00
|05:10
|06:24
|12:30
|03:54
|6:31
|07:45
|18th Mar,
Ramadan 29
|4:59
|05:09
|06:23
|12:30
|03:54
|6:32
|07:46
|19th Mar,
Ramadan 30
|4:58
|05:08
|06:21
|12:30
|03:54
|6:32
|07:46
* Time difference between UAE emirates: Abu Dhabi:+4 minutes; Ras Al Khaimah:-4 minutes; Fujairah: -6 minutes
Imsak and iftar times in the UAE vary slightly from one emirate to another, usually by only a few minutes, due to each emirate’s geographic location and the direction of sunrise and sunset.
In general, the eastern emirates such as Fujairah tend to record earlier imsak and iftar times, followed by central emirates including Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman, while the western emirates such as Abu Dhabi typically fall later in the daily schedule, with an approximate difference of around three to seven minutes between emirates.
Ramadan also has a strong social dimension. Families and communities gather for iftar meals, and mosques and charities often host communal tables for fasting people and low-income residents. In many Muslim-majority countries, working hours and school schedules are adjusted to reflect the rhythm of the fasting day.
For Muslims, Ramadan is not only a period of fasting, but a comprehensive spiritual season focused on gratitude, generosity and personal renewal, culminating in the communal joy of Eid Al Fitr.