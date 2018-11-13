2 killed as fire guts house in Sharjah
Woman and child die of suffocation after blaze in Maysaloon area of emirate
Business
More FDI in space, technology in the UAE
Full list of permitted sectors to be published in first quarter of 2019
UAE
Dubai siblings save man from drowning
Alefiyah,17, and Abbas,13, were holidaying in India when a man fell into swimming pool
Partner Content
How to deliver a pitch investors can't turn down
It takes more than a great idea to win a start-up pitch, says Emirates' Sheikh Majid
Partner Content
Tips to improve your work skills
Continuous development is essential to remain relevant in a rapidly changing market
Read more
Legal
What happens if you don't have a will in UAE?
Getting a will made in the UAE can help protect your immediate family from unforeseen circumstances
Lifestyle
How to buy a good second-hand car in UAE
Buying a second hand car can be tricky and can even lead to long term expenses if not done correctly
Tennis
I need to much better against Thiem: Federer
Swiss ace trying to come to terms with opening loss against Nishikori