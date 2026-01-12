Residents across Birmingham and the surrounding areas took to social media on Thursday evening to share images of the vibrant atmospheric phenomenon, which occurred as the year’s first named storm brought sub-zero temperatures and travel disruption to the United Kingdom. While some observers initially speculated that the lights were a rare manifestation of the Aurora Borealis, the source was later identified as St Andrew’s Stadium.

A mysterious pink glow that illuminated the night sky over the West Midlands during the height of Storm Goretti was caused by stadium floodlights reflecting off heavy snowfall, officials have confirmed.

Meteorologists noted that the specific weather conditions created by Storm Goretti played a vital role in the intensity of the visual display. Low-hanging cloud cover and a steady downpour of snow acted as a mirror for the stadium’s lighting array.

Birmingham City Football Club confirmed the glow originated from their home ground, where powerful LED floodlights were directed toward the sky. The club later posted an image of the neon-soaked clouds to social media with the caption: "Pink sky at night, Blues delight."

BBC weather presenter Simon King added that the density of the cloud cover on Thursday night made the sky significantly more reflective than usual, pinpointing the stadium as the primary light source.

"The blue wavelengths of light are more easily scattered by snow or water droplets, allowing the longer wavelengths — such as red and orange — to get through," Madge said. "This can have the effect of turning colours more pink or orange."

Graham Madge of the Met Office, explained that the physics of snowfall altered the appearance of the light as it travelled through the atmosphere.

The storm, which made landfall in Britain on 8 January, has since moved across the English Channel into continental Europe. The weather system has caused significant logistical challenges in Germany, where the national railway described the onset of snow and ice as one of the most severe weather events to hit the region in recent years..

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.