“Deep breaths,” Ejae said into the mic, already emotional, standing alongside her collaborators — lyricist Mark Sonnenblick and the team of composers behind the track. What followed was less an awards speech and more a full-circle moment years in the making.

The room erupted in applause as she gathered herself and continued, calling Golden “a dream come true” — not just for her, but for anyone who’s ever felt shut out, sidelined, or overlooked. “If this song helps people get through hard moments or accept themselves,” she said, “then it’s done its job.”

“I worked for 10 years to become a K-pop idol,” she said. “And I was rejected.” So she did what artists do best: she turned heartbreak into music. And that music, ironically, is what finally brought her here.

As the singing voice of Rumi, Ejae performed the lead vocals for HUNTR/X, the film’s fictional K-pop girl group who double as demon hunters saving the world between choreography breaks. She attended the ceremony with fellow vocal powerhouses Audrey Nuna (Mira) and Rei Ami (Zoey), while the characters themselves are voiced by Arden Cho, May Hong, and Ji-young Yoo.

