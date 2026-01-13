From couture gowns to diamonds, these were the Golden Globes looks we loved the most.
DUBAI: The Golden Globes red carpet once again transformed into a high-glamour runway, where fashion houses, archival treasures and custom couture took center stage. From meticulously handcrafted gowns requiring hundreds of hours of labour to sharply tailored menswear and bold experimental silhouettes, this year’s looks balanced classic elegance with modern edge. Celebrities embraced everything from sculptural ballgowns and shimmering embellishments to sleek minimalism and playful color statements, each outfit telling its own story. The night was a celebration not just of film and television, but also of fashion.
Let's take a look at some of our favourite looks from the night in no particular order.
Selena Gomez modeled a Chanel gown that took over 320 hours of craftmanship. Her husband, music producer Benny Blanco, accompanied her in a black suit featuring an open-collared shirt and a diamond neck piece.
Ariana Grande donned a black Vivienne Westwood dress with a structured top and a bell-shaped skirt that ballooned from the waist.
Jennifer Lawrence in an effortlessly elegant, sheer, full-length, floral Givenchy gown, plus a matching clutch.
Elle Fanning in a shimmering silver Gucci dress. The Cartier ambassador added a Cartier High Jewelry necklace and coordinating rings
Tessa Thompson chose a sparkling, green, strapless Balenciaga gown. Bulgari jewelry: two High Jewelry Serpenti bracelets, a High Jewelry Serpenti ring, a High Jewelry diamond ring, pink gold earrings.
Hailee Steinfeld debuted her baby bump red-carpet style in a peach Prada silk chiffon dress with silver sequin embroidery.
Emma Stone stunned in a butter-yellow Louis Vuitton two-piece: sleeveless, short-hemmed tank top, beaded fringe skirt.
Miley Cyrus dressed in a sequined, black Saint Laurent dress, plus a very cool girl-esque oversized black sunglasses with a Tiffany & Co. diamond drop necklace with a 15-carat emerald.
Timothée Chalamet’s pulled up in head-to-toe black crew neck shirt, matching vest and jacket, with silver buttons.
Zoë Kravitz dressed in a lingerie-inspired, silky, pale-pink Saint Laurent slip dress: off-white lace top, off-white lace bottom.
Liza Koshy in a beautiful vintage Donna Karan.
Glen Powell in a midnight blue Brunello Cucinelli suit: cummerbund, velvet blazer, retro sunglasses.
Ana de Armas dazzled in a sleeveless, black, glitter-covered gown.
Michael B. Jordan in a custom Prada tuxedo: pale-yellow poplin shirt, black silk tie, leather Chelsea boots.
Jacob Elordi in a custom, double-breasted Bottega Veneta suit.
Pamela Anderson in a stunning white floor-length, long-sleeved Ferragamo outfit.
Chase Infiniti in a Louis Vuitton gown with metallic, hand-embroidered, metallic bustier accompanied with a velvet skirt.
Julia Roberts in custom Armani Privé.
Dakota Fanning in a sparkly champagne-colored Vivienne Westwood floor-length dress with a slit on the side.
Jenna Ortega in a gothic inspired Dilara Findikoglu look.
Aimee Lou Wood in a floor-length bell shaped black Vivienne Westwood ballgown.
Joe Keery arrived in a Louis Vuitton suit: white blazer, new, matching blond hairdo.
Icelandic singer Laufey in a bold, tangerine Balenciaga gown.
"KPop Demon Hunters” singer Audrey Nuna in a theatrical Thom Browne look.
Cutest atendee at the event, Duke McCloud, the 6-year-old “All Her Fault” actor, in a charming, light-blue two-piece.
Ejae, the singing voice of Rumi in “KPop Demon Hunters,” in a custom Dior gown, Bulgari jewels.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas stunned in an elegant dark blue Dior dress and Berluti suit.
Article contributed by Saarangi Aji
