Stranger Things’ Joe Keery goes viral at Golden Globes: Blonde, K-Pop Demon Hunter vibes and MCU murmurs

Marvel Studios reportedly has its sights on Keery for a superhero
The Golden Globes went full golden this year, and no one embodied that more literally than Joe Keery. The Stranger Things star stunned fans by going blonde for the occasion, presenting an award alongside Charlie XCX for K-Pop sensation Demon Hunters’ evergreen track Golden. Social feeds immediately exploded: 'Okay… this is the strangest crossover ever,' tweeted fans everywhere. Meme makers didn’t wait long either—Keery’s hair and perfectly bewildered expressions became instant GIF fodder.
But while fans were still recovering from the Golden Globes hair transformation, speculation hit overdrive: Marvel Studios reportedly has its sights on Keery for their next generation of cinematic heroes.
According to numerous reports and inside scoops, that Keery, beloved as Steve Harrington, is on Marvel head Kevin Feige’s radar for an undisclosed role. The details are tightly under wraps, but fan theories are already in full swing: Could he be the next Cyclops? Or maybe a fresh take on Nova or Harry Osborn? Whatever it is, the MCU’s pivot toward its new mutant characters makes Keery’s rumored casting feel like perfect timing.
Keery has proven he’s more than just a 1980s hair icon. Beyond Stranger Things, he’s shown his range in Free Guy and Fargo. And as musician Djo, he’s also had a Billboard Hot 100 hit with the viral TikTok track End of Beginning, which recently climbed to the top of the UK charts.
While End of Beginning isn’t on the Stranger Things soundtrack, fans latched onto it immediately after season five dropped, creating viral TikTok edits that pushed the song to 55 million Spotify streams globally in just a week. In the UK, it finally dethroned Taylor Swift’s The Fate of Ophelia, marking a major milestone for Keery’s music career. Meanwhile, classics like Prince’s Purple Rain, Kate Bush’s Running Up That Hill, and The Police’s Every Breath You Take have also seen chart resurgences thanks to the show.
The MCU Connection
While Marvel routinely meets with numerous actors, adding a rising star like Keery to the mix—especially for a key role in the upcoming X-Men reboot—would be a savvy move. As the MCU shifts its focus toward mutants following the Multiverse Saga, the upcoming Jake Schreier-directed film (expected in 2028) is already stirring casting rumors. With legacy heroes like Iron Man and Captain America passing the torch, fresh faces like Keery could shape the next era of Marvel storytelling.
From blonde Golden Globes hair to viral TikTok hits, and possibly Marvel superhero status: Joe Keery is officially everywhere. Fans can only sit back, meme, stream, and speculate.
