Stranger Things cast reunites at Maya Hawke's Valentine's Day wedding
Dubai: Valentine's Day just got a new power couple. Maya Hawke, the actress popularly known for her role as Robin Buckley in Stranger Things has officially tied the knot with her now husband, singer-songwriter Christian Lee Hutson in a February 14 ceremony in New York City.
Yes, they really did lean into the romance of it all.
The couple exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony at the St. George's Episcopal Church in Manhattan. It was a star-studded event with her parents Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke as well as her Stranger Things costars present.
For the big day Hawke chose a classic white gown layered with a feather trimmed coat and Hutson kept things timeless, with a black tux.
If their romance feels low-key, that's because it kind if was. In December 2023, Daily Mail shared a picture of them embracing in public and they also were seen sharing pictures of one another occasional on social media.
The pair were friends and collaborators for years before things turned romantic. Music is what brought them together. Hutson worked on Hawke's albums Moss and Chaos Angel, and she worked on his record Paradise Pop 10. By April 2025, they were making their first official appearance as a couple at a Broadway opening.
Naturally several familiar faces from Stranger Things showed up to celebrate, turning the wedding into a mini reunion off screen.
Some fans, however, couldn't help but notice Millie Bobby Brown's absence, sparking conversations online about why her co-star couldn't make it to Hawke's Valentine's Day wedding.
Even without Millie Bobby Brown present, A cozy Manhattan ceremony and close friends made Hawke and Hutson's big day unforgettable.
Article contributed by Saarangi Aji