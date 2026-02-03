Netflix's Stranger Things Tales From ’85 trailer reopens a painful wound fans hoped had healed

Despite the animated shift, the creators insist the heart of Stranger Things is still intact, blending childhood wonder with very real danger. The series also introduces an entirely new voice cast, with Brooklyn Davey Norstedt as Eleven, Jolie Hoang-Rappaport as Max, Luca Diaz as Mike, Elisha “EJ” Williams as Lucas, Braxton Quinney as Dustin, Benjamin Plessala as Will, and Brett Gipson as Hopper. Jeremy Jordan steps in as Steve Harrington, alongside Odessa A’zion, Janeane Garofalo, and Lou Diamond Phillips in additional roles.