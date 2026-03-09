XO Kitty is a spin-off from To All The Boys I've Loved franchise
Fans of XO, Kitty can finally breathe a little easier. The trailer for Season 3 has dropped and judging by the reaction online, it’s exactly what a certain corner of the fandom has been hoping for. Yes, you guessed it: it looks like a potential Mooncovey win. Kitty (Anna Cathcart) and Minho (Lee Sangheon) may finally have to confront and define their relationship for real.
At the start of the trailer, Kitty is determined to tick off items from her personal checklist, one of which is figuring out where things stand with Minho. While it’s obvious he still has feelings for her, the road to something real isn’t exactly smooth. Kitty quickly realises how hard it is to fit into his glamorous world, something his father bluntly reminds her of.
Still, as the trailer unfolds, there are plenty of tender and romantic moments between the two, hinting that their complicated dynamic might just lead somewhere meaningful after all.
There’s also some welcome nostalgia for fans of the original franchise: Lara Jean (Lara Jean Covey) shows up to help her younger sister navigate the emotional chaos. So if the trailer is anything to go by, viewers should prepare for plenty of yearning, angst and, of course, a whole lot of romance.
April 2 is your official invitation back to Kitty’s world. Get ready for eight binge-worthy episodes, each about 30 minutes of pure XO, Kitty goodness.
Anna Cathcart as Kitty Song Covey (obviously the star of the show)
Sang Heon Lee as Min Ho
Minyeong Choi as Dae
Gia Kim as Yuri
Anthony Keyvan as Q
Regan Aliyah as Juliana
Valentina Garza is serving as showrunner, executive producer, and writer, with Jenny Han executive producing.
Netflix and Jenny Han are teasing plenty of romance and unexpected drama, and the first look photos don’t disappoint. All fingers crossed for a Mooncovey endgame, else as some fans say, they might just revolt against Netflix.