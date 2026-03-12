GOLD/FOREX
Why Netflix’s One Piece won't go on forever: Creator reveals where the live-action series will end

The cast knows the general destination, even if they’re keeping the arc a secret.

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
Season 2 pushed the story further into the Grand Line, culminating in the crew recruiting everyone’s favourite adorable reindeer doctor, Tony Tony Chopper, from Drum Kingdom.

One Piece Season 3 is already on the horizon, teasing Joe Manganiello as the next antagonist. But make no mistake, Netflix’s pirate journey won't go forever, sadly.

In a chat with The Movie Podcast, Zoro actor Mackenyu Arata revealed that series creator Eiichiro Oda has a clear roadmap for the live-action adaptation. While he wouldn’t share exact details, Oda has a specific arc in mind for the story to reach.

Season 1 tackled most of the East Blue Saga, with season 2 covering roughly chapter 155 of the 1,100+ chapter manga. That’s just a fraction of the tale, but with season 3 already underway, the series is charging ahead faster than ever. Mackenyu confirmed: the cast knows the general destination, even if they’re keeping the precise arc a secret.

Asked what’s keeping him excited for the next season, Mackenyu said:
"It’s from the great Oda-sensei. He has a vision for where he wants the live-action to go. Not the end, exactly, but a specific arc he wants us to reach before we turn 50. We all know the plan."

For fans wondering how long Netflix could ride these waves, a natural stopping point could be the Marineford Arc. By then, the Straw Hats are fully assembled, including the later additions, and the saga hits a high-stakes climax with heroes, villains, and the legendary treasure finally confirmed.

Mackenyu was careful to say “go up to” instead of “end,” hinting that anything beyond Marineford would likely require recasting. Even so, seven or more seasons would be a triumph for fans, keeping the pirate dream alive in live-action form.

