GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 21°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

New to One Piece? Your ultimate guide to the pirate adventure of a lifetime

There's never been a better time to climb aboard the pirate ship

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
Created by Eiichiro Oda and running since 1997, One Piece follows Monkey D. Luffy, a rubber-bodied, adventure-obsessed teen aiming to become the Pirate King.
Created by Eiichiro Oda and running since 1997, One Piece follows Monkey D. Luffy, a rubber-bodied, adventure-obsessed teen aiming to become the Pirate King.

One Piece can feel intimidating—over 25 years on air, 1,125+ episodes, and counting. Most of us would groan and ask, where do you even begin? But that’s exactly how fandoms are made. Ask any Star Trek fan—they’ve journeyed through decades of series, reboots, and films, and now the universe is part of their lives.

So why not give One Piece a shot? With the anime and manga at peak arcs—Egghead Island for the anime and Elbaf for the manga—there’s never been a better time to climb aboard the pirate ship.

What’s the deal with One Piece?

Created by Eiichiro Oda and running since 1997, One Piece follows Monkey D. Luffy, a rubber-bodied, adventure-obsessed teen aiming to become the Pirate King. Along the way, he builds a motley crew—the Straw Hat Pirates—including swordsman Zoro, navigator Nami, sharpshooter Usopp, and flirtatious cook Sanji. Together, they tackle pirates, marines, secret agents, and a bunch of weird and wonderful creatures, all in pursuit of the legendary treasure known as One Piece.

This is Shonen at its finest: action, friendship, humor, and heart, with sprawling world-building that rivals anything else in anime history.

Manga or anime? Pick your poison

  • Manga: Fast-paced, no filler, and perfect for bingeing. One volume per day, and you could catch up in just over three months. Available legally via Viz Media or Shonen Jump.

  • Anime: Colour, music, and voice acting bring the world to life—but it’s slower and has some filler. Must-watch arcs include Arlong Park, Enies Lobby, Marineford, and the recent Wano Country and Egghead Island arcs. One filler arc worth it? G-8 (episodes 196–206).

Pro tip: Start with the manga if time is short, then dip into the anime for the big, iconic battles and laughs.

Why people still love it

One Piece hasn’t lost its magic. Decades in, the story still delivers emotional highs, powerful fights, and earth-shattering twists. It’s the rare series that keeps leveling up, introducing bigger stakes and more intricate plots with every saga. The golden age: Some say Water 7, others argue Wano, but the truth is: it’s been good from the start—and it just keeps getting better.

Where to watch and read

  • Streaming: Crunchyroll, Hulu, Netflix.

  • Manga: Shonen Jump app and Viz Media, free or discounted digital volumes. Pacing yourself is key.

Want a quick taste? Try Netflix live-action

The Netflix live-action adaptation covers five arcs from the East Blue Saga and condenses the story into eight episodes—perfect for newcomers who want a snapshot of the tone, humour, and adventure. Season 2 will tackle Alabasta, so if the live-action hooks you, the anime and manga are waiting for the deep dive.

One Piece is a voyage. Start with the manga for speed, jump into the anime for the flair. Sail well, folks.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Will the sting of betrayal ever fade? Or will it become the next reason for a war of dragons?

Redemption arc for Game of Thrones? HBO is on it

1m read
Japanese pop culture steals the show at SIBF 2025

Japanese pop culture steals the show at SIBF 2025

2m read
An illustration of the "Arc de Trump" by Harrison Design (right). At left is the Arc de Triomphe in Paris.

Arc de Triomphe vs Arc de Trump: What we know so far

3m read
Arcapita exits FedEx Distribution Facility to Ares

Arcapita exits FedEx Distribution Facility to Ares

2m read