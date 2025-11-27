One Piece Chapter 1167 reaches a powerful and emotional apex
Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece delivers yet another explosive chapter with Chapter 1167, The Son of Ida spanning 17 pages packed with action, lore, and emotional depth. From Harald’s rise as a World Government enforcer to Loki’s fiery revenge, this chapter ties the past and present of giants and pirates in unexpected ways.
Harald takes center stage as the World Government’s secret weapon against pirates. Tasked with atoning for the giants’ thousand-year-old sins, Harald is seen cutting a pirate ship in half amidst heavy mist, sparking rumors of a sea monster across the Grand Line.
After the Valley incident, giants like Harald were recruited to enforce the World Government’s will. Following Roger’s death, Harald earns the title of divinity, and receives a tattoo marking his allegiance.
The Five Elders explain the three-stage World Government Seal system:
Surface Sea Contract (faint tie)
Deep Sea Contract
Sea Floor Contract (the true vow for the 13 chosen and “God”)
Harald, ever the idealist, eagerly asks if Elbaph will one day be welcomed into the World Government’s fold. He also receives a long-distance Den Den Mushi from Garling, ensuring instant communication.
In a lighter moment, Harald enjoys a beverage with Neptune, who jokes that Loki and his daughter should be engaged, while Harald teasingly refers to Shirahoshi as “mosamosa.”
Flashbacks reveal that Shanks played a pivotal role in Fisher Tiger’s escape from Mary Geoise 15 years ago. He appears in Mary Geoise alongside Garling and Shamrock, wearing a Knights of God uniform and sporting a bandage over his left eye—a subtle nod to untold backstory.
Shanks, determined to gather intelligence on the World Government, confronts Shamrock about the Fisher Tiger incident, highlighting his drive to make a difference and his frustration at wasted years:
“You guys wouldn’t get it, how it feels to have wasted 24 years of your life!! No wonder I always felt like I don’t belong… everything was disgusting!!!”
These moments underscore Shanks’ dual role as a hero and strategist, quietly shaping history behind the scenes.
Back in Elbaph, Ida falls seriously ill after being poisoned by the Brewers Village as revenge for Estrid. Refusing to bother Harald, she relies on her close allies. Hajrudin sails off to find a doctor, while Loki, though outwardly composed, is deeply concerned. Ida’s words to her friends reaffirm the bond: Loki is as precious to her as Hajrudin, despite not being related by blood.
The chapter reaches its emotional apex as Loki discovers the poisoners and annihilates Brewers Village, holding the giant responsible by the neck:
The final double-page spread shows the devastation and Loki’s fierce protective instinct.
The chapter has sparked a flurry of discussion:
Loki simply carrying the whole giant agenda all by himself.”
“Mentally preparing myself for Loki to lose all depth and nuance when we cut back to present day… Oda’s streak of ensuring no motherly figure survives an arc remains intact.”
Fans are particularly moved by the emotional resonance of Loki and Ida’s relationship, the intricacies of Harald’s loyalty, and Shanks’ hidden interventions.
