Back in Elbaph, Ida falls seriously ill after being poisoned by the Brewers Village as revenge for Estrid. Refusing to bother Harald, she relies on her close allies. Hajrudin sails off to find a doctor, while Loki, though outwardly composed, is deeply concerned. Ida’s words to her friends reaffirm the bond: Loki is as precious to her as Hajrudin, despite not being related by blood.