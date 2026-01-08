Ask Gulf News: Can a wife seek divorce if her husband has a serious mental illness?

Article 69 of the Federal Law No. 41 of 2024 on Personal Status Law regarding Court’s Revocation of Marriage Contract Due to Disease or Harmful Defect, mentions that (The right to revocation extinguishes if he/she knew about the disease or defect before the contract or accepted it afterward explicitly or implicitly, provided that the wife’s right to request revocation due to disease or defect preventing sexual pleasure shall not be extinguished in all circumstances.. If the disease or harmful defect cannot be cured, the court revokes the marriage contract without any need for a grace period. However, if their removal is possible, the court shall postpone the case for an appropriate period not exceeding one year. If the defect or disease does not disappear during that period and the person seeking revocation insists, the court will revoke the marriage contract. The court may seek the assistance of experts in identifying the disease or defect, assessing it, and the possibility of treating it)