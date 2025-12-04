Ask Gulf News: Can a non-Muslim woman seek alimony from husband if they have a child?

The wife's alimony shall lapse in the event that she gets married to another man
Question: A non-Muslim woman wants to get a divorce from her husband. Her question: Does she have the right to claim monthly alimony for herself from her husband knowing that they have one child? If yes, for how long? Please advise.
Answer: According to Article 9 of the Federal Decree-Law No. (41) Of 2022 on the Civil Personal Status, the father shall be liable for the expenses and costs of the mother's custody of the children during joint custody, for a temporary period not exceeding two years in accordance with the findings of the accounting expert's report.
But the wife's alimony shall lapse in the event that she gets married to another man, and in the event that her custody of the children ends for any reason.
The alimony may be amended after each year or in accordance with the changing circumstances.
The divorced woman - in the event that there is no agreement on the conditions or controls of alimony or the other financial claims in the marriage contract -may submit a request to the court, seeking a judgment of alimony from her ex-husband and any claims subsequent to divorce before the court.
In all cases, the granting of the application and its duration shall be subject to the discretion of the judge after evaluating the circumstances of the case.
Getting answers is easy, just drop a comment on our Ask Gulf News videos, send us a WhatsApp message at 054 306 7666, or email us at ReadersEmail@gulfnews.com.
No question is too small or too complicated. Think of Ask Gulf News as your personal guide to living in the UAE, delivered in a minute or less. Because life here should feel exciting, not overwhelming and we’re here to make sure of that.
This is part of a new Gulf News series - Ask Gulf News, where we answer your questions about life in the UAE through short explainers that include an article and a video.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox