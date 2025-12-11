GOLD/FOREX
Woman teacher attacked by husband in Kerala school

The attack occurred inside the headmistress' room, victim moved to hospital

Last updated:
IANS
2 MIN READ
Kochumon allegedly used a sharp object to stab Doniya on her neck after asking to meet her. Illustrative image.
IANS

Kottayam In a shocking incident, a woman teacher was allegedly attacked inside her school on Thursday by her husband, triggering panic among staff and students.

The incident took place at Poovathumoodu School in Ettumanoor around 10.30 a.m., when the accused, identified as Kochumon, entered the campus and assaulted his wife Doniya, a teacher at the school.

According to school authorities, the attack occurred inside the headmistress' room.

Kochumon allegedly used a sharp object to stab Doniya on her neck after asking to meet her.

The teacher, who sustained injuries, was immediately shifted to the hospital. Initial reports said her injuries are not life-threatening.

School staff said the assault appears to be linked to family issues.

Earlier in the day, around 9.30 a.m., Kochumon had visited the school and enquired about his wife.

The headmistress informed him that Doniya had not yet arrived.

He left the premises but returned about an hour later. When he came back at 10.30 a.m., the headmistress told him that Doniya was in class teaching. Kochumon claimed he had come to give her a book and insisted on meeting her. Believing the request to be harmless, the headmistress summoned the teacher to her office.

It was at this point, staff said, that the assault took place.

Hearing Doniya's screams, other teachers rushed to the room. By the time they reached, Kochumon had fled the school.

Staff members said the entire incident unfolded within minutes, leaving the school community stunned.

Police have launched an investigation and are searching for the accused.

Statements from the headmistress, teachers, and other staff are being recorded.

Officials said they will also examine whether any security lapses enabled the assailant to enter the school building unhindered.

The incident has sparked concern among parents and teachers over safety protocols in educational institutions, particularly regarding unrestricted entry during school hours.

