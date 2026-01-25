GOLD/FOREX
Cheating husband sues, wife ordered to apologise publicly for 15 days

Court says sarcastic posts harmed husband’s reputation, sparking a viral online storm

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Report says posts about an alleged affair led to a ruling demanding deletions and repeated apologies.
Gulf News archives. For illustrative purposes only.

A court ruling in central China has drawn wide attention after ordering a woman to issue a public apology for 15 consecutive days over a series of sarcastic social media posts aimed at her husband, following claims that the posts damaged his reputation.

The case, reported by NDTV, stems from a dispute after the woman shared online content alleging her husband’s extramarital relationship and naming details about his workplace and personal life.

According to the South China Morning Post, the woman—identified as Niu Na from Henan province—was told to delete the posts and publish the apology online, with the content subject to court scrutiny. The court’s reasoning, as reported, was that even if personal wrongdoing is involved, it does not justify reputational harm through online exposure.

The story quickly spread across Chinese social media, where the daily apology requirement became a focal point for discussion—especially as the woman’s videos gained traction and public attention. In additional reporting, Global Times said the incident escalated beyond the courtroom, with the husband’s employer reportedly suspending him after the controversy intensified online.

