Egypt: Woman stabs husband to death in phone charging dispute

Prosecutors detain wife after husband killed in dispute over who plugs in first
Dubai: An Egyptian man was fatally stabbed by his wife following a domestic dispute over who should charge a mobile phone first, in an incident that has shocked the local community and drawn widespread attention, security and prosecution sources said.
Police in Giza said they received an emergency report of a violent altercation inside an apartment in 6th of October City that escalated into a killing. A security force moved to the scene and found the husband dead in a bedroom with a stab wound, local media reported.
Preliminary investigations, witness statements and the suspect’s questioning indicated the couple argued over priority access to a phone charger as both devices had low battery. The argument escalated into a physical fight.
Prosecutors said the wife allegedly took a kitchen knife and stabbed her 40-year-old husband, causing a fatal injury. The body was transferred to a central hospital morgue, and the knife was seized as evidence.
The public prosecution ordered a forensic examination and remanded the suspect in custody pending investigation on a charge of premeditated murder.