GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

Egypt: Woman stabs husband to death in phone charging dispute

Prosecutors detain wife after husband killed in dispute over who plugs in first

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Egypt: Woman stabs husband to death in phone charging dispute
Unsplash

Dubai: An Egyptian man was fatally stabbed by his wife following a domestic dispute over who should charge a mobile phone first, in an incident that has shocked the local community and drawn widespread attention, security and prosecution sources said.

Police in Giza said they received an emergency report of a violent altercation inside an apartment in 6th of October City that escalated into a killing. A security force moved to the scene and found the husband dead in a bedroom with a stab wound, local media reported.

Preliminary investigations, witness statements and the suspect’s questioning indicated the couple argued over priority access to a phone charger as both devices had low battery. The argument escalated into a physical fight.

Prosecutors said the wife allegedly took a kitchen knife and stabbed her 40-year-old husband, causing a fatal injury. The body was transferred to a central hospital morgue, and the knife was seized as evidence.

The public prosecution ordered a forensic examination and remanded the suspect in custody pending investigation on a charge of premeditated murder.

 

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
Offbeat

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Woman uses biryani to kill husband

Woman uses biryani to kill husband

2m read
The viral video shows police stopping the husband, then driving his pregnant wife to hospital themselves.

Drunk husband stopped as cop drives couple to hospital

1m read
The wife’s initially claimed that the knife entered his body accidentally during a struggle

Pregnant woman kills husband months after wedding

2m read
Both partners convicted by the court following physical confrontation. [Illustrative image]

Husband and wife sue each other after bedroom row

1m read