Husband kills wife battling cancer after she asked him to find a job and provide for their children

Dubai: An Egyptian man has been arrested for allegedly beating his wife, who was battling cancer, to death after repeated arguments in which she urged him to stop taking drugs and find work to support their five children, authorities said.
The incident came to light after police in Alexandria received a report of the woman’s death inside her home in the Abdel Qader area, west of the city. Officers from Amreya First Police Station attended the scene, where early indications raised suspicions that the death was not natural.
A health inspector, who had been asked by relatives to issue a burial permit, noticed visible injuries on the woman’s body during a routine examination and immediately alerted the authorities. Prosecutors were notified and ordered a forensic review.
Initial findings revealed multiple bruises, cuts and abrasions across the victim’s body. A forensic doctor later confirmed that the injuries were consistent with physical assault using objects commonly involved in violent attacks, ruling the death criminal.
According to investigators, the suspect is unemployed, has a criminal record and was known to regularly use drugs. Family members told police that he frequently assaulted his wife after disputes, which intensified in recent months as she pressed him to abandon drug use and seek employment.
During a search of the apartment, officers reportedly found drug paraphernalia and sharp weapons believed to have been used in the attack. The suspect has been detained pending further questioning, while prosecutors continue to collect evidence and take witness statements.