Friends and directors had spoken of her as 'vivacious' and 'bubbly'
A fresh chapter. Acting, and the hope of a café.
It was one of the many things Kim Sae-ron had hoped for before she was found dead at her home on February 16. A friend later recalled that the actress simply wanted to begin again — to leave behind years of controversy and mounting debt and rebuild her life. “I never imagined this would happen,” the friend told OSEN.
The reason she wanted to open a café was because she had been working at one while filming, but managing both schedules was too difficult, so she eventually quit. “She was making plans to move while preparing for the café with her friends. There were no signs of anything being wrong. I even told her to call me if she was struggling.”
The few days after her death before the entire storm that would shake apart the Korean industry: An image of Sae-ron was pieced together for those who had only seen a handful of her films, or just knew her by name. The grief was raw, and many had awaited her return to the industry. Those who had grown up watching her, felt her death keenly. “I grew up watching her play many roles as a child and to see her life end in such a way is so heartbreaking,” a fan had written.
Guitar Man’s director, Shin Jae Ho, paid tribute to Kim Sae-ron, recalling their first meeting during the script reading. "I first met Kim Sae-ron during the script reading for 'Guitar Man.' She was so bright and down-to-earth. After the reading, we went out for a meal together and had a great conversation,” he had shared in an interview with Hankook Ilbo.
A Korea Times editor remembered her vividly, as the actress who asked the questions. A woman, with bright, lovely eyes, ‘bubbly, full of curiosity and smiled easily’, the editor had remembered in her article on March 17, 2025.
That was the prevailing memory of Sae-ron, the actress who successfully transitioned from child star to leading performer. She began acting at nine, earning early acclaim for her roles in A Brand New Life and The Man from Nowhere. Her filmography reflected an admirable range; she consistently chose roles that challenged her. From portraying a child confronting domestic violence to leading television dramas in 2015 and 2016, she became a memorable presence on screen. She moved between genres, dramas, thrillers, and everything in between.
In the months after her death, the scrutiny did not subside. Her relationships were assessed, one being with Kim Soo-hyun.
Her past debts were drudged up and there were statements from his agency clearing their stance while her family sought justice. Frissons appeared in the industry, supporters took their sides rallying for Soo-hyun, while Korean media outlets like Dispatch reconstructed the last few years of Sae-ron. The public image shifted, from the smiling child star many remembered to accounts of a young woman struggling in private. The smiling girl was gone, she was a girl crying on the staircase as observed by neighbours
A lot has happened in that past year. A top actor is now keeping it low-key, his films are stalled, and Sae-ron’s family and fans still fight for that justice.
But for those who wish to remember Sae-ron beyond the woman crying on the staircase, they remember the artist who tried everything, and the young woman who just wanted to brew a cup of coffee and start a new day.