The few days after her death before the entire storm that would shake apart the Korean industry: An image of Sae-ron was pieced together for those who had only seen a handful of her films, or just knew her by name. The grief was raw, and many had awaited her return to the industry. Those who had grown up watching her, felt her death keenly. “I grew up watching her play many roles as a child and to see her life end in such a way is so heartbreaking,” a fan had written.