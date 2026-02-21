Some OSTs elevate the story, others try to rescue a messy plot
Some K-Drama opening credits deserve a full cinematic feature; thirty seconds simply isn’t. They’re the rare, magnetic tracks you can’t skip, the ones that make you fumble for Shazam before the first scene even begins. Sometimes, the overpowers steals the show, and carries more emotional weight than the plot. Regardless of whether elevate a masterpiece or rescue a messy script, these opening themes are the heartbeat of Hallyu. Here are the intros that make every first note memorable.
You hear the beginning tunes of Round and Round, and the soft words from Heize and Han Suji, and you just are drawn into this mystical realm of Goblin. The opening credits itself set the tone, a swish of green and hues as each actor from Gong Yoo, Kim Go-eun, Lee Dong-wook and Yoo In-nna is introduced. It deserved a music video of its own, you can't blame us all for thinking that, now can you?
True by Yoari symbolises the magnetic pull of My Demon, which is soft and still somehow loud, in a way that mirrors the show’s supernatural stakes. The track anchors the star-crossed romance between a cake-loving demon and a cynical heiress who accidentally becomes the 'charger' for his fading powers. As the two enter a contract marriage to navigate a landscape of vengeful enemies and looming assassination attempts, the song’s atmospheric production heightens the tension of their ticking clock. Ultimately, Yoari’s vocals provide the sonic backdrop for this cocktail of corporate villainy, high-stakes action, and moody, star-crossed love.
The opening track of the Cafe Minamdang OST is pure loony bliss, offering a burst of pure joy and high-energy fun. Starring Seo In-guk as Nam Han-jun, the series follows a former criminal profiler who reinvented himself as a fraudulent, flamboyant shaman to solve the cold-case murder of his close friend. His path crosses with Han Jae-hui (played by Oh Yeon-seo), a tenacious detective nicknamed "The Ghost" for her superhuman speed and agility. While the show is quite hammy and ridiculous at points, the overdose of slapstick comedy and mystery provides exactly the kind of lighthearted escapism that balances the darker search for justice.
Almost Paradise! If those two words don’t immediately trigger a 2009 fever dream, you clearly missed the Hallyu wave's loudest era. The opening credits of Boys Over Flowers are extra, gloriously loud, and serve as a neon-lit time capsule for the ultimate "poor girl meets rich boy" trope. The story follows the feisty Geum Jan-di (played by Ku Hye-sun) as she struggles in the elite Shinhwa High and the whims of the legendary F4, led by the bratty, ultra-wealthy chaebol Gu Jun-pyo. While Lee Min-ho delivered a career-defining performance, his "conch-shell" perm arguably stole every scene it was in. It’s the kind of joyful cringe, you enjoy, and ridiculous, and high-fashion spectacle that somehow remains the quintessential gateway essential for K-drama fans worldwide.
Queen of Tears may have spiraled into tangled mess of plot twists and tear-soaked tropes, but its opening credits, In a Beautiful Way, remains a masterpiece. There is a gentle, rhythmic soul to the track that captures the fragile intimacy of Baek Hyun-woo (Kim Soo-hyun) and Hong Hae-in (Kim Ji-won) before the corporate chaos and medical melodramatics took over. If the series had consistently mirrored the understated steady heartbeat of its theme song, it might have transitioned from a high-rated spectacle into a truly timeless classic.