Almost Paradise! If those two words don’t immediately trigger a 2009 fever dream, you clearly missed the Hallyu wave's loudest era. The opening credits of Boys Over Flowers are extra, gloriously loud, and serve as a neon-lit time capsule for the ultimate "poor girl meets rich boy" trope. The story follows the feisty Geum Jan-di (played by Ku Hye-sun) as she struggles in the elite Shinhwa High and the whims of the legendary F4, led by the bratty, ultra-wealthy chaebol Gu Jun-pyo. While Lee Min-ho delivered a career-defining performance, his "conch-shell" perm arguably stole every scene it was in. It’s the kind of joyful cringe, you enjoy, and ridiculous, and high-fashion spectacle that somehow remains the quintessential gateway essential for K-drama fans worldwide.