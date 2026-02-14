Oh look, it's a Ji-Chang wook show again! Well, I can vouch for this series: I spent hours watching it during a train ride to Haalstaat in Austria. It's not everyone's pick of course, as many complain that it is a tad slow. The series stars Kim Ji-won in the lead role as the rather battered and bruised Eun-ho, who escapes the drudgery of her life and ends having the summer of a lifetime....under a different name, and seemingly different personality. She meets Ji Chang-wook's artsy Jae-won, and the two lose themselves in the giddiness, and madness of love, only for Eun-ho to realise that she's living a life. She vanishes, and a heartbroken Jae-won spends months looking for her. The show draws you in with its emotional punches, and does a thorough job of explaining the rocky journey to self-love.