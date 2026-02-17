American Hospital Dubai to bring a new standard of community healthcare in Expo City Dubai

American Hospital Dubai will bring next-generation healthcare facilities to Dubai with its Expo City Clinic set to open in 2026-27. Purpose-built to serve the Expo City community and surrounding areas, this newest addition to American Hospital Dubai’s world-class medical care is designed for accessibility, clinical excellence, and speed of care.

The agreement for Expo City Clinic was signed by Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and CEO of Expo City Dubai Authority, and Sherif Beshara, Group CEO of American Hospital Dubai, at World Health Expo 2026, the Middle East's leading healthcare event, held at the Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo City, from February 9-12.

American Hospital Dubai’s commitment to ensuring access to world-class healthcare in Dubai has been central to its mission and vision. Since its establishment in 1996, it has consistently expanded its medical care excellence footprint to serve Dubai’s growing community. In addition to its main hospital in Oud Mehta, American Hospital Dubai operates seven satellite clinics across Dubai: Media City, Al Barsha, Al Khawaneej, Dubai Hills, Jumeirah, Mira, and Nad Al Sheba. It recently opened a new state-of-the-art multispecialty hospital in Dubai Science Park, Al Barsha South 2. American Hospital Dubai’s Expo City Clinic will offer comprehensive primary care, specialist services, advanced diagnostics, and one-day procedures all under one roof with a strong focus on early detection, integrated care pathways, and trusted medical expertise.

“The health and well-being of Expo City’s expanding community is at the forefront of everything we do, and our partnership with an institution as trusted as American Hospital Dubai demonstrates this commitment, particularly timely as Expo City prepares to welcome its first residents later this year,” said Al Hashimy. “This state-of-the-art clinic will provide accessible, world-class healthcare to everyone who lives and works here, forming a cornerstone of our inclusive, people-centric city as we continue to fulfil our role as the new centre of Dubai’s future.”

The clinic’s extensive range of services includes primary care and preventive health services, paediatrics, endocrinology, ENT and audiology, Gastroenterology, obstetrics and gynaecology (OB-GYN), cardiology (including full stress testing and echocardiography), dermatology, orthopaedics, a breast unit, physiotherapy and rehabilitation and patient support and an on-site pharmacy.

The Expo City clinic will also be equipped with state-of-the-art diagnostic and imaging capabilities, including MRI, X-ray, ultrasound, and Point-of-Care Testing (POCT), to support accurate, efficient clinical decision-making. Additionally, its dedicated one-day surgical unit will enable same-day procedures, including endoscopy.

With a strong focus on early detection, integrated care pathways, and trusted medical expertise, the clinic will support patients through every step of their journey, enhancing outcomes and making healthcare significantly more convenient for families, professionals, and residents.

“We are excited about our newest clinic, which will open in Expo City Dubai in 2026-27,” said Sherif Beshara, Group CEO of American Hospital Dubai. “As Dubai grows, we are committed to meeting its healthcare needs by expanding our footprint.

“Providing healthcare is about delivering the highest-quality medical care to more people through greater convenience and accessibility. American Hospital Dubai has been at the forefront of this mission since its establishment in 1996, and we will continue to make people’s healthcare needs the driver of our growth story.”