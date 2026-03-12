Fans push petition urging agency for Heeseung’s return to ENHYPEN hits over 1M signatures
The campaign emerged shortly after management agency Belift Lab confirmed on March 10 that Heeseung would be leaving the group to focus on his solo career while remaining under the label.
The announcement marked a significant shift for the group, which debuted in 2020 after forming through the survival show I-LAND. Moving forward, ENHYPEN is expected to continue promotions as a six-member act.
In response, fans, known collectively as ENGENE came together online. Within hours of the announcement, supporters launched a petition urging Belift Lab and its parent company HYBE to reconsider the decision.
Rather than opposing Heeseung’s solo ambitions, the petition calls for a compromise: allowing the singer to pursue individual projects while still remaining an active member of ENHYPEN.
The initiative quickly gained momentum across social media platforms and fan communities worldwide. Reports indicate that the petition amassed hundreds of thousands of signatures within its first day before surpassing the one-million mark shortly afterward, goes on to show the deep attachment fans feel toward the singer and the group’s original lineup.
Heeseung, widely regarded as one of ENHYPEN’s core vocalists and performers, has been central to the group’s identity since its debut.
Following the announcement of his departure, both the artist and the remaining members addressed fans directly. In a letter shared with supporters, Heeseung described his years with the group as “precious” and explained that the decision to leave came after extended discussions about how to present his personal music and future projects. The remaining ENHYPEN members also acknowledged the emotional reaction from fans, saying they understood the shock surrounding the news while expressing support for Heeseung’s new direction.
Despite the outpouring of support and the rapidly growing petition, there has been no official indication that Belift Lab plans to revisit the decision.
Article contributed by Saarangi Aji