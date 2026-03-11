A five-year-old fortune-telling video resurfaces after the shock departure
Dubai: The K-pop world is still processing the news of Heeseung's departure from ENHYPEN. But for some fans, the shock has been accompanied by something even stranger: a five-year-old video that appears to have seen it coming.
In November 2020, just weeks before ENHYPEN made their official debut, YouTubers David Kim and Danny Kim from the popular channel DKDKTV sat down with a fortune teller and asked her to evaluate the group's future. The video was uploaded on November 22 2020, a week before the group's debut on November 30.
The fortune teller reviewed photos and videos of all seven original members, sharing her individual assessments before looking at the group as a whole. Much of what she said was broadly positive.
She noted that Jungwon and Heeseung in particular had strong fortune, called Heeseung's wide smile an indicator of a "praiseworthy voice," and predicted he would eventually write music. "He has the luck of wealth and luck of people," she said of him, adding that his good energy would help keep harmony within the group.
She also correctly identified Heeseung as someone who, despite being the eldest, would not create conflict among the members. ENGENEs who have followed the group know how accurate that turned out to be.
What fans are focusing on now is a specific exchange near the end of the video. The fortune teller predicted that ENHYPEN would undergo a "change of members" over time.
When David asked if that meant additional members would be added, she was clear: "It doesn't look like there will be additional members." Danny then asked directly, "Do you think they'll drop out?" She nodded. "They'll drop out. There won't be any more members."
The video resurfaced almost immediately after Heeseung's departure was announced on March 10 2026, and the timing has given fans genuine goosebumps.
The reaction online has been a mix of disbelief, emotion, and some measured perspective.
"Seeing that five-year-old prediction hit like this is eerie," one fan wrote on X. "But real talk, groups aren't forever prisons. If Heeseung's soul is screaming for sounds ENHYPEN as seven can't fully chase, letting him go while still under the same roof might be the kindest thing they've done in years."
Another simply wrote: "No way I got goosebumps. Not their fan but hugs to ENHYPEN fans, stay strong."
What has struck many longtime ENGENEs is that when the video first circulated back in 2020 and fans debated which member might eventually leave, Heeseung was not even in the conversation. "I remember people were quick to drop names, but it definitely was not Heeseung," one fan recalled.
Interestingly, the fortune teller did single out another member in the video as someone who might pursue solo activities down the line, though she named Sunghoon rather than Heeseung, pointing to his competitive drive and independent streak as signs of future solo ambitions.
It is worth keeping things in perspective. Fortune telling is not a science, and much of what the woman said in 2020 was vague enough to apply to almost any idol group at some point in their career.
Member changes are common in K-pop, and the prediction of someone eventually leaving a seven-member group was always statistically plausible.
Whether you believe in fortune telling or not, the video is a reminder that nothing in K-pop, or anywhere else, is permanent. ENHYPEN continues as six. Heeseung moves forward on his own. And somewhere on the internet, a five-year-old video keeps racking up views.