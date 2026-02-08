A woman runs a hotel for people transiting into the afterlife
“And come he slow, or come he fast, it is but death who comes at last,” as Walter Scott once wrote.
It’s a sentiment that hovers over Hotel Del Luna, a series built around death in all its many forms. Painful, difficult and often messy, the subject of death is never softened or dressed up. Yet the show approaches it with delicate sensitivity, acknowledging the ingloriousness of death while allowing space for grief, memory and unfinished lives. And so, in this bittersweet tale disguised as a dark fantasy, a sharp-tongued and scathing woman, Man-wol (IU), runs a hotel for souls on their way to the afterlife.
As the series reminds us, no one is ever truly prepared for death. There is always something left undone, a mystery, a heartbreak, a moment that never found closure in life. Hotel Del Luna imagines a space where, on the way to death, those loose ends can finally be addressed.
Through a series of twisted, almost preordained circumstances, Man-wol hires Chan-sung (Yeo Jin-goo) as part of a deal she once made with his father during his childhood. After much suspicion and emotional distance slowly develops into a cautious friendship, and eventually, a quiet, restrained romance, one whose ending you can sense long before it arrives. The love story unfolds subtly, illuminated through shared encounters and cases, as the two help spirits who struggle to leave their former lives behind.
Some of these stories are particularly painful, one of the most haunting involves a blind baker. At first, it feels like the setup for a tragic love story: the ghost remembers only fragments of her life, most vividly the hands of a man. But the truth is far more brutal, she was the victim of a hit-and-run, left to die on the road, with the last thing she remembers being the hands that failed to save her. Consumed by vengeance, she seeks to kill the man as a ghost, until Chan-sung reminds her that taking a life would cause her soul to wither into nothingness. Justice is delivered instead, and she is finally able to move on. There are many such stories ,a child dying as helpless parents watch or a wedding that will never take place.
Amid all this, Man-wol’s own history of heartbreak slowly comes into focus, revealing why she remains trapped between worlds, unable to cross over into the afterlife. She is one of the most brilliantly written characters in K-Drama history, scathing, snarky as she continues serving an unfinished sentence. Yet, through the course of the series, her hardiness wears down slowly, as she finally confronts her past. It is destined that Chan-sung will be the one to walk her to the bridge, and in the end, it is acceptance — not punishment, that arrives before her long-awaited reunion with death.
There is sadness, undoubtedly, but the series never becomes maudlin. Instead, it leaves room for something unexpected: hope. That hope lingers in the final scenes, deliberately open to interpretation, offering not certainty but calm.
Hope comes for everyone.
Hotel Del Luna makes sure you believe that.
