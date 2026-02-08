Some of these stories are particularly painful, one of the most haunting involves a blind baker. At first, it feels like the setup for a tragic love story: the ghost remembers only fragments of her life, most vividly the hands of a man. But the truth is far more brutal, she was the victim of a hit-and-run, left to die on the road, with the last thing she remembers being the hands that failed to save her. Consumed by vengeance, she seeks to kill the man as a ghost, until Chan-sung reminds her that taking a life would cause her soul to wither into nothingness. Justice is delivered instead, and she is finally able to move on. There are many such stories ,a child dying as helpless parents watch or a wedding that will never take place.