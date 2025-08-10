GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 18°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

K-Drama Rewind, Hometown Cha Cha Cha: Kim Seon-ho and Shin Min-a's seaside romance is a gentle escape for the heart

On this week's rewind, we look back at the 2021 breezy romance that has a strong fanbase

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Hometown Cha Cha Cha stars Kim Seon-ho and Shin Min-a.
Hometown Cha Cha Cha stars Kim Seon-ho and Shin Min-a.

For most of us, the seaside spells warmth and comfort. It means just soaking your feet in the water, watching the waves lash the shore and recede quietly. There's something rhythmic in the music of the waves.

And, Hometown Cha Cha Cha, starring Shin Min-a and Kim Seon-ho, is what a day at the beach feels like. Warm, sunny, a little reflective, and calming. It released in 2021 and often declared as one of the last traditional K-Dramas. It isn’t remembered for profound or unusual storytelling — because it isn’t. Instead, it’s remembered for its sweetness, warmth, and wholesomeness that surround not just the romance, but the entire cast of characters living in a small coastal town. Watching it, just reminds you of the real small towns you’ve visited on vacation. Everyone knows each other. Everyone loves their little gossip to share over tea. It’s this close-knit sense of community that keeps the show such a joy to watch, even three years later.

Shin Min-a’s methodical Yoon Hye-jin, a dentist, tumbles into this tightly-bound familial community. She’s a firm, resolute woman and dislikes the idea of spontaneity, and it doesn’t help when she encounters the town’s handyman, Du-sik (Kim Seon-ho), who appears to be just the opposite. They clash, but in a comical, fun way, because she cannot fathom his way of thinking. Yet, as she discovers as time goes by, he isn’t meant to be a handyman as such: He appears to have packed away his gifts and talent, to help others. This perplexes her, and in a rather quietly, unintentionally condescending way, she gets him to do profound mathematical equations, which he solves, albeit annoyed. His question to her, essentially is, why do you fit people into boxes?

Of course, love blossoms in the usual formulaic yet refreshing way: there’s always an extra lead to stir the hero’s jealousy. We get the hero flexing his muscles against a villain too. After all, what’s a K-Drama without the male lead kicking down a door and taking down a criminal threatening the woman with a knife? Tch.

The romance is touching, and it’s built into the atmospheric town of friendship and comfort. Thankfully there isn’t the usually prolonged separation between the two: Instead, it’s more about Du-sik coming to terms with his own broken, and fractured past, and his inability to move on from guilt, regret that almost begins to hinder his relationship with Hye-jin. And so, without being too on the nose and expository, Hometown Cha Cha quietly shows the scars that we try desperately to hide: But in the end, somehow, our past does catch up with us. The scars do burn. And, we just might need to find a way to accept it.

The series is a gentle blend of genres—primarily romantic comedy, with moments of intense drama and emotional weight. It’s also a sunny slice-of-life, sometimes veering toward the overly sweet, so props if you can take it all in. Breezy and refreshing, it feels just like the town itself.

This article was first published in August, 2025

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Kim Seon-ho and Go Youn-jung. in the show, Can This Love Be Translated.

5 K-Dramas with 12 episodes of less, packed with drama

3m read
Shin Min-ah’s potential collaboration with Lee has drawn scrutiny online, with fans debating whether past controversies should influence casting choices.

Shin Min-ah in talks with controversial Lee Jin-uk

2m read
Kim Seon-ho made a cameo in IU's When Life Gives You Tangerines

The Kim Seon-ho story: How he won 2025 with one cameo

4m read
After a decade together, Korean actors Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin are finally tying the knot.

Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-a reveal wedding invitation

2m read