K-Drama Rewind, Hometown Cha Cha Cha: Kim Seon-ho and Shin Min-a's seaside romance is a gentle escape for the heart

Shin Min-a’s methodical Yoon Hye-jin, a dentist, tumbles into this tightly-bound familial community. She’s a firm, resolute woman and dislikes the idea of spontaneity, and it doesn’t help when she encounters the town’s handyman, Du-sik (Kim Seon-ho), who appears to be just the opposite. They clash, but in a comical, fun way, because she cannot fathom his way of thinking. Yet, as she discovers as time goes by, he isn’t meant to be a handyman as such: He appears to have packed away his gifts and talent, to help others. This perplexes her, and in a rather quietly, unintentionally condescending way, she gets him to do profound mathematical equations, which he solves, albeit annoyed. His question to her, essentially is, why do you fit people into boxes?