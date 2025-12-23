The Kim Seon-ho story: Rise, controversy, the Tangerines cameo that won 2025, and triumphant return

Kim Seon-ho's journey from scandal to a celebrated comeback
It was 2021, and Kim Seon-ho was on a euphoric high. His show Hometown Cha Cha Cha had wrapped up with much success. People praised the dimples and his chemistry with Shin Min-ah in the breezy, seaside romcom. In the series, he played the dependable, reliable handyman Du-sik, who had a past that he could never quite leave behind. Considering he didn't quite get the happy ending in Start Up, this was nothing less than a relief.
However, quickly, events spiralled and Seon-ho kept a low profile for several years and made a strong comeback for a fandom that had waited.
Here's what had happened:
In October 2021, shortly after Hometown Cha Cha Cha ended, a woman shared a detailed post online claiming that she had dated a popular actor, referred to as 'K,' who allegedly coerced her into having an abortion. She accused him of emotional abuse and dishonesty, which quickly went viral.
The allegations led to severe professional consequences. Kim Seon-ho was dropped from the variety show 2 Days & 1 Night Season 4, and multiple brands paused their endorsements, including Domino’s Pizza. His co-star Shin Min-ah also postponed interviews amid the controversy.
In response, Kim Seon-ho issued a public apology, acknowledging his 'careless and inconsiderate actions; in the relationship. He expressed regret for hurting his ex-girlfriend and disappointing his fans and colleagues. Despite his apology, the backlash initially remained intense.
He wrote, "I met her with good emotions. In that process, I hurt her due to my carelessness and inconsiderate actions. I wanted to meet and apologize to her directly, but I am not able to properly convey the apology now and am waiting for that time to come. For now, I would like to genuinely apologize to her through this statement.”
Korean media outlet Dispatch reported statements from Kim Seon Ho’s friends that painted a different picture. According to them:
The couple discussed the abortion together, and Kim Seon Ho cared for her during the process.
He had been happy about the pregnancy initially, contrary to claims of coercion.
The breakup was not due to his rising fame but due to the ex-girlfriend’s personal circumstances and external pressures.
Messages were shared showing the woman apologising for misleading statements about their relationship.
The actor’s friends asserted that the couple did not break up owing to his rise to fame, but due to her unsettling ‘actions’ that worried Seon-ho. Apart from this, it was an ‘unbearable situation’, as the woman was also facing a lawsuit and threats from her ex-husband’s ex-wives, apparently
The woman later posted a follow-up statement, acknowledging that her earlier claims had unintentionally caused harm. She clarified that there were misunderstandings, and she expressed regret over the fallout from her posts.
“I’m sorry that my writing seems to have unintentionally caused damage to many people. There was a time where (Kim Seon Ho) and I truly loved each other. I don’t feel good watching him collapse in the moment due to some of my extreme posts,” Koreaboo quoted her as saying.
“I received an apology from him, and it seems like there were some misunderstandings between us. I hope that no more false content will be released and no more details about his and my relationship will be reproduced and spread. There is a weight on my mind because this incident seems to have caused a lot of damage to many people. I will take this post down soon,” she added.
Earlier, the same woman had called ‘K’ “a piece of trash, without the slightest conscience or sense of guilt.”
After months of scrutiny, the narrative shifted as friends, colleagues, and media outlets began supporting Kim Seon-ho, emphasising that much of the initial story had been distorted. Over time, public perception improved, and anticipation grew for his return to acting.
However, it was a long while before fans saw him again. He returned in a cameo role in When Life Gives You Tangerines, where he played IU's fiancee. It was a heart gesture that trended, and his fans knew he was back in the game. The profound series that traces a couple ups and downs over a course of six decades, has been declared as one of the best Korean Dramas by TIME.
His next show is, Can This Love be Translated?, and as a fan said, can he please keep doing romantic comedies for the rest of his career? No one's complaining.
