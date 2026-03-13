Dima Ayad: Crafting timeless elegance for modern woman

Dubai designer creates fluid, inclusive styles for workdays and festive Ramadan nights
There is a certain ease that runs through the work of Dima Ayad. Her pieces shimmer with metallic threads, fall in fluid lines and carry the quiet assurance of clothes designed for women who have places to be and lives to lead. Since establishing her namesake label in 2010, the Dubai-based Lebanese designer has cultivated a fashion language that sits comfortably between glamour and practicality.
Her silhouettes offer elegance without excess, while her commitment to inclusivity has turned the brand into one of the region’s most recognisable voices in modern occasionwear. The garments invite attention, yet they remain grounded in a simple idea: fashion should move with a woman through the many moments of her life.
For Ayad, the starting point of every design is the woman who will wear it. Fashion, in her view, must respond to the rhythm of daily life rather than exist as an isolated moment on a runway. “For me, it always starts with the woman’s real life,” she says. “I design with the idea that a piece should move with her throughout the day and across different moments in her life.”
A single garment may therefore evolve through styling rather than occasion. Ayad imagines a dress that appears at a daytime meeting under a blazer, re-emerges at dinner with jewellery, and later takes on a more formal presence at an evening event. The design process centres on strong silhouettes, refined fabrics and precise construction, elements that allow a piece to feel effortless while maintaining polish. “Timelessness comes from creating clothes that don’t feel tied to a single moment,” she says.
That philosophy carries particular resonance during seasons that reshape social life across the Middle East. Ramadan, with its contemplative days and vibrant evenings, often alters the pace of everyday routines. Ayad approaches this period with sensitivity to its distinctive atmosphere. “Ramadan has a very particular rhythm,” she explains. “There is a sense of reflection and calm during the day, and then a social warmth in the evenings.”
Designing for that rhythm involves subtle adjustments. Fabrics become lighter, silhouettes more fluid, and garments prioritise comfort while retaining a refined presence. The designer believes elegance during Ramadan often reveals itself through restraint rather than overt ornamentation. “Elegance during Ramadan is often quieter and more understated,” she says. “I focus on softness, movement, and subtle details that feel appropriate for the season.”
The emphasis on fluidity also reflects a larger shift in how many women now approach their wardrobes. Occasion-specific clothing has gradually given way to pieces capable of moving between professional life, social gatherings and celebrations without requiring an entirely new outfit for each event. “Versatility is incredibly important today because women are balancing so many roles and commitments,” Ayad says. “The idea of buying something for just one occasion feels less relevant now.”
Her collections often revolve around garments that transform through styling. A dress worn with flats during the day may take on a different personality when paired with heels and jewellery for an iftar gathering or an evening reception. The objective is flexibility without sacrificing elegance. “It’s about giving women flexibility while still allowing them to feel elegant and put together,” she says.
Ayad’s work has also gained attention for its thoughtful approach to modest dressing, an area where fashion often struggles to balance coverage with modernity. Rather than imposing rigid definitions, she approaches modesty as a spectrum shaped by personal choice. “Modesty is very personal,” she says. “I always approach it with flexibility in mind.”
Her designs often achieve coverage through fluid cuts, layering and carefully considered proportions rather than heavy or restrictive construction. The result allows women to interpret modest dressing in ways that reflect their own identities. “The goal is to make pieces that feel elegant, modern and comfortable for different interpretations of modest dressing,” Ayad says. “Fashion should empower women to style pieces in a way that reflects their own identity.”
This philosophy becomes particularly meaningful during Eid, a time when fashion carries emotional weight alongside visual celebration. The designer acknowledges the festive atmosphere surrounding the holiday while insisting that the true success of a garment lies in the experience of the wearer. “How the woman feels is always the most important thing,” she says.
Confidence and comfort, in her view, create the real impact of a look. When a woman feels at ease in what she wears, the effect extends far beyond the garment itself. “When a woman feels beautiful and at ease in what she’s wearing, that naturally creates impact,” Ayad explains. “The emotional connection to the piece is what makes it memorable.”
Her design process reflects a constant dialogue between softness and structure, two qualities that define the architectural language of her collections. During warmer months and occasion-heavy seasons such as Ramadan and Eid, the balance shifts slightly towards lightness. “During warmer months I tend to lean more into fluidity and lighter fabrics,” she says, adding that structure remains essential for preserving elegance.
That structure often appears through subtle tailoring and internal construction that gives shape to relaxed silhouettes. Soft draping and breathable materials create movement, while carefully engineered details ensure the garment retains definition. “It allows the garment to feel effortless while still looking polished,” Ayad says.
Living and designing in Dubai has also played a defining role in shaping Ayad’s perspective on fashion. The city’s cultural diversity exposes designers to a wide range of personal styles, expectations and lifestyles. “Dubai is incredibly inspiring because it brings together women from so many cultures and lifestyles,” she says.
Women in the city often embrace fashion with enthusiasm while remaining practical about how clothing fits into daily routines. This balance between aspiration and functionality continues to guide Ayad’s creative process. “There is a strong appreciation for fashion here, but also a very practical approach to dressing,” she says. “Women want pieces that feel special but also wearable.”
Designing within this environment has reinforced her commitment to versatility, comfort and elegance that can transition easily from everyday life to more formal moments. “Designing in Dubai has really reinforced the importance of versatility, comfort and elegance,” she says.
As conversations around fashion increasingly shift toward sustainability and mindful consumption, Ayad also observes a growing desire among women to invest in fewer pieces that remain relevant over time. Her response has been to emphasise longevity as a central design principle. “I always design with longevity in mind,” she says.
Instead of garments tied to a single celebration or seasonal trend, she focuses on silhouettes, fabrics and colour palettes capable of existing in a wardrobe for years.
“A piece might be worn for Eid initially, but then styled differently for a dinner, a trip, or another event later on,” she says. “The idea is to create clothes that continue to feel relevant long after the moment they were first worn.”
That philosophy captures the enduring appeal of Ayad’s work. In an industry that often chases novelty, she has built a label grounded in continuity and lived experience. Her designs recognise that fashion, at its most meaningful, exists not just in photographs or runways but in the evolving story of the woman who wears it.