Creating Sanctuary: How UAE home brands redefine spaces for Ramadan gatherings

Danube Home describes the change as emotional recalibration. “During Ramadan, we see a beautiful shift to intentional warmth,” a spokesperson for the brand says. Clients, Danube Home says, want their homes to feel welcoming beyond the visual. “Everyone wants their houses to be welcoming, not only visually, but also emotionally.” Collections therefore lean towards “soft and layered fabrics and modular seating, which adapts to impromptu gatherings.” Lighting shapes the mood. “We’ve introduced more ambient lighting solutions, pieces that invite stillness, because Ramadan is all about spaces that slow you down, not just fill you up.”