Creating Sanctuary: How UAE home brands redefine spaces for Ramadan gatherings

Leading UAE decor brands reveal how colour, texture and light warm Ramadan homes
Ramadan has a way of recalibrating a home. The pace of the day softens, evenings stretch longer, and living rooms begin to function as gathering spaces almost nightly. Dining tables carry more than carefully prepared meals; they hold conversation, reflection and shared ritual.
In the UAE, where hospitality shapes how homes are designed and lived in, the holy month heightens that instinct to welcome. The question many homeowners now ask is not how to decorate for Ramadan, but how to shape a space that feels generous, calm and well-thought-out for weeks at a time.
Across leading UAE home brands there is a shared observation that Ramadan changes the emotional brief of a home. This year, the shift feels especially clear, with a move away from spectacle and towards atmosphere, depth and intention.
At Al Huzaifa, the transformation is described in almost spiritual terms. “During Ramadan, the home naturally transforms into a sanctuary; a space that balances spirituality, warmth, and hospitality,” a spokesperson says. The brand sees clients moving away from styling that is purely aesthetic-driven. “We see a clear shift from purely aesthetic-driven styling to decor that feels more intimate, layered, and emotionally resonant.” Living and dining areas are expected to host larger groups without losing calm. “There is greater emphasis on comfort, fluid seating arrangements, and softer atmospheres,” the spokesperson explains, pointing to warmer palettes, tactile fabrics and modular seating that elevate shared meals. “The goal is to create homes that feel welcoming and serene, yet contemporary and design-forward.”
Danube Home describes the change as emotional recalibration. “During Ramadan, we see a beautiful shift to intentional warmth,” a spokesperson for the brand says. Clients, Danube Home says, want their homes to feel welcoming beyond the visual. “Everyone wants their houses to be welcoming, not only visually, but also emotionally.” Collections therefore lean towards “soft and layered fabrics and modular seating, which adapts to impromptu gatherings.” Lighting shapes the mood. “We’ve introduced more ambient lighting solutions, pieces that invite stillness, because Ramadan is all about spaces that slow you down, not just fill you up.”
Redtag observes the shift through hosting habits. “It’s not just where you live, it’s where people gather almost every evening, where conversations stretch late into the night, where you host more than usual,” a spokesperson says. As a result, “decor becomes less about looking perfect and more about making the space feel warm and welcoming.” This year’s collections focus on “coordinated dining pieces, layered textures, and adaptable styling that works across both larger gatherings and quieter family evenings”, with distinct narratives reflecting different Ramadan rhythms.
At Indigo Living, intention and flexibility guide design decisions. “During Ramadan, the home takes on a deeper meaning,” a spokesperson says. “There is a noticeable shift towards creating layered, welcoming environments,” the spokesperson explains, adding that many look for “elegant dining tables and comfortable dining chairs that allow them to host beautifully and effortlessly throughout the month.” Modular sofas, refined seating and carefully chosen accessories support that balance.
Homes R Us echoes this move towards considered living. “During Ramadan, there’s a noticeable shift from styling for everyday living to styling with intention,” a spokesperson says. Homes become “places of pause, togetherness, and quiet ceremony,” and people gravitate toward interiors that feel calmer and more grounding. The brand sees “a move away from excess and towards balance: softer colour stories, tactile materials, and layouts that encourage people to sit longer, gather closer, and feel at ease.” Collections respond with “comfort-driven silhouettes, generous seating, and pieces that feel welcoming without being ornate” including curved sofas, upholstered dining chairs, layered rugs and warm wood finishes that create spaces suited to long evenings and shared meals.
Layering defines the contemporary Ramadan home, though each brand interprets it through its own lens.
At Al Huzaifa, balance sits at the centre. “This year, contemporary Ramadan interiors in the UAE are defined by a refined balance between tradition and modern luxury,” the spokesperson says. Earthy neutrals form the base, enriched by deeper jewel tones and “metallic accents in brushed gold or antique brass” that add “a subtle festive glow.” Texture is treated as essential. “Layering is essential,” the spokesperson explains, citing bouclé, velvet, linen, natural wood and stone surfaces that create depth without overwhelming the space.
Danube Home also highlights depth through colour. “This year, rich neutrals that have depth are in,” the brand notes, referencing soft beige, terracotta, sand tones, deep plum and muted gold. “Texture brings out the soul: think chunky linens, woven accents, anything with a handmade quality that invites a personal touch.” Lighting shifts towards intimacy. “The lighting has been shifted off fancy chandelier to diffused, low-hanging lanterns and sculptural candleholders, which add rhythm and warmth to any space.”
Redtag observes a move away from overt festivity. “What we’ll see this year is a move away from very loud festive decor towards something calmer but still elegant,” the spokesperson says. Rich blues with gold accents, deeper metallic tones and lighter greens with muted gold define different hosting moods. “Texture will play a big role — cushions, soft furnishings, and bedding help create comfort without heavy visual clutter.”
Indigo Living frames the aesthetic as harmony. “A contemporary Ramadan home in the UAE this year is defined by balance, blending tradition with modern refinement,” the spokesperson says.
Warm neutrals are layered with olive, midnight blue and muted burgundy, while “subtle metallic touches in brushed gold or champagne finishes add elegance without excess.” Lighting is curated carefully. “Table lamps, lanterns, candles, and warm toned pendants create a gentle glow that enhances intimacy. The focus is on mood rather than brightness.”
Homes R Us describes this year’s palette as restrained and warm. “The colour palette leans into soft neutrals — creams, sand, stone, muted taupe — layered with accents of brushed gold, warm wood, and subtle earthy tones,” the spokesperson says. Texture remains central, from “bouclé and woven upholstery” to ribbed wood finishes and marble surfaces that add depth without clutter. Lighting is layered rather than singular. “Floor lamps, table lamps, and candlelight working together soften the room after sunset,” the spokesperson explains.
Across all brands, the dining table emerges as the emotional centre of the Ramadan home.
At Al Huzaifa, the aesthetic leans towards refinement. “Dining tables become the heart of the home,” the spokesperson says, favouring neutral linens, handcrafted ceramics and organic centrepieces. “The aesthetic leans towards curated sophistication rather than ornate excess.”
Danube Home encourages individuality. “We welcome asymmetry at the table, mixed metals, varied heights, and organic serving ware,” the spokesperson says. “It is not about matching sets, but about creating a sense of plenty that still breathes.”
Redtag focuses on ease. “Simple but thoughtful table styling, along with softer lighting, really sets the mood,” the spokesperson notes, with coordinated dining pieces designed to make hosting effortless.
At Indigo Living, the table carries emotional weight. “Layered linens, statement centrepieces, elegant serveware, and coordinated dining sets elevate the hosting experience,” the spokesperson says, adding that clients are drawn to “elegant candles, lantern-inspired pieces, and beautifully crafted dining sets that feel thoughtful and elevated.”
Homes R Us approaches table styling with restraint. Neutral tableware, glassware that catches the light, and simple centrepieces that feel ceremonial but unfussy define the look, the spokesperson says. The aim is “creating a table that feels inviting and generous, not overstyled — one that encourages people to linger, share, and connect.”