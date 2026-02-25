Homes r Us launches Ramadan Collection designed for apartment and townhouse living

The Ramadan Collection caters to different home sizes, lifestyles and budgets, while maintaining a consistent focus on timeless design.

With Ramadan traditionally centred around gathering, reflection and hospitality, the new collection responds to how people are living today across a mix of spacious villas and increasingly compact apartments. It also reflects shifting consumer priorities, with customers seeking quality furniture that balances design, durability and accessibility.

Homes r Us has launched its Ramadan Collection, introducing a curated range of furniture and decor designed to meet the changing needs of homes across the UAE during the holy month.

The Ramadan Collection reflects this shift through neutral colour palettes, tactile materials and comfort-driven silhouettes that create calm, welcoming interiors without overpowering the space. By offering a broad mix of furniture and decor options, the collection allows customers to refresh their homes in a way that suits both their lifestyle and spending priorities.

As residential developments in the UAE continue to evolve, Homes r Us says customers are becoming more intentional about how they furnish their homes. Rather than investing in short-term seasonal decor, there is a growing preference for versatile furniture that can be used year-round and adapted as living spaces change.

Both collections support the shift towards layered, comfortable interiors that prioritise atmosphere over formality.

Fontana focuses on generous proportions, soft upholstery and warm wood finishes, helping large living areas feel cohesive and inviting. Temara introduces a more structured aesthetic, with refined detailing and architectural influences suited to villas where family gatherings often extend late into the evening.

For larger villas, Homes r Us has included Fontana and Temara within its Ramadan offering. These collections are designed for expansive layouts where hosting plays a central role during the holy month.

Solutions for modern apartment living

Recognising the continued growth of apartment living across the UAE, the Ramadan Collection also includes Marco and Ramir, designed with smaller homes in mind.

These collections focus on streamlined proportions, flexible layouts and understated design, making it easier for apartment residents to host during Ramadan without overcrowding their space. The emphasis is on comfort and practicality, while still delivering a contemporary look that works beyond the season.

Together, these ranges highlight how thoughtful design can support Ramadan living regardless of home size.

Design trends shaping Ramadan homes this year

Across the collection, Homes r Us reflects key design trends defining contemporary Ramadan interiors: soft neutral colour palettes, including cream, sand, taupe and warm browns; texture-led finishes such as woven upholstery, bouclé fabrics, fluted wood and stone surfaces; layered lighting using lamps, lanterns and candles to create ambient evening settings; and refined dining and table styling suited to both everyday iftars and larger gatherings.

These elements create interiors that feel calm, welcoming and adaptable.

Quality and longevity at the core

Homes r Us’ Ramadan Collection is built around the idea that good design should be long-lasting and accessible. By offering furniture and decor across a range of styles and entry points, the brand aims to support customers at different stages of homeownership, from furnishing a first apartment to refreshing a family villa.

The collection reflects a broader move towards interiors that balance tradition, modern living and lasting value.

To explore the full Homes r Us Ramadan Collection, including furniture and decor designed for both villa and apartment living, check out the Ramadan catalogue.