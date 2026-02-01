Kim Seon-ho hit with tax evasion allegations after Cha Eun-woo, agency pushes back

The report further claimed that the corporation, registered under Kim Seon-ho’s residential address in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, paid his parents monthly salaries amounting to several million to tens of millions of won, which were allegedly transferred back to him. It also alleged misuse of corporate cards for personal expenses, including daily living costs and entertainment, as well as registering a family vehicle under the company’s name. These claims led the outlet to raise suspicions of tax evasion, breach of trust, and embezzlement, arguing that the company appeared to function as a “paper corporation.”