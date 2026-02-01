Kim Seon-ho hit with tax evasion allegations after Cha Eun-woo, agency pushes back

The agency clarified that Kim Seon-ho is currently active under a contract with Fantagio
Kim Seon-ho’s agency Fantagio has firmly denied allegations of tax evasion after reports surfaced claiming the actor operated a family-run corporation to improperly manage income and expenses.
On February 1, a media outlet as quoted by the Chosun Daily, alleged that Kim Seon-ho was running a separate, family-owned production company alongside his activities at Fantagio. According to the report, Seon-ho was listed as the CEO, while the company’s internal director and auditor were allegedly his parents. The outlet suggested this structure may have been used to evade taxes by inflating corporate expenses and routing funds through family members.
The report further claimed that the corporation, registered under Kim Seon-ho’s residential address in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, paid his parents monthly salaries amounting to several million to tens of millions of won, which were allegedly transferred back to him. It also alleged misuse of corporate cards for personal expenses, including daily living costs and entertainment, as well as registering a family vehicle under the company’s name. These claims led the outlet to raise suspicions of tax evasion, breach of trust, and embezzlement, arguing that the company appeared to function as a “paper corporation.”
In response, Fantagio released an official statement categorically rejecting the allegations.
The agency clarified that Kim Seon-ho is currently active under an exclusive contract with Fantagio in his personal capacity and is fully compliant with all legal and tax obligations related to his work. Fantagio stressed that there are “absolutely no issues whatsoever” concerning Kim’s contracts or activities with the agency.
Addressing the corporation mentioned in the report, Fantagio explained that it was established in the past solely for theatre production and theatre-related activities—not for tax avoidance or evasion. The agency added that after Kim Seon Ho signed with Fantagio in March 2025, the corporation effectively ceased operations about a year ago and is now in the process of being officially dissolved in accordance with the law.
Fantagio also emphasised that it will continue to strictly follow all legal procedures moving forward and work to ensure Kim Seon Ho’s career proceeds without “unnecessary misunderstandings.”
The controversy has drawn additional attention due to comparisons made with fellow Fantagio artist Cha Eun-woo, who has also faced scrutiny over alleged tax-related issues. The outlet suggested similarities in the alleged structures of the two cases, raising questions about Fantagio’s awareness or oversight—claims the agency has not substantiated and continues to deny.
Meanwhile, Kim Seon Ho remains active professionally and was most recently seen in the Netflix series Can This Love Be Translated?, as the situation continues to unfold.
Here is the full statement:
Hello,
This is actor Kim Seon Ho’s agency Fantagio.
We would like to issue our official statement regarding the reports released today concerning Kim Seon Ho’s operation of a one-person corporation.
Kim Seon Ho is currently carrying out his activities under an exclusive contract signed with Fantagio in his personal capacity, and he is dutifully following all legal and tax-related procedures regarding his current contractual relationship and activities.
We would like to make it clear that there are absolutely no issues whatsoever related to the contract or activities between Kim Seon Ho and Fantagio.
The one-person corporation mentioned in the reports was established in the past solely for the purpose of theater production and theater-related activities, and it was never created with any intention of tax avoidance or tax evasion. However, after Kim Seon Ho transferred to Fantagio, actual business operations under this corporation ceased approximately one year ago, and the company is currently in the process of being officially dissolved in accordance with relevant laws and procedures.
Going forward, we will continue to strictly comply with all relevant laws and procedures in every aspect of our activities, and we will do our utmost to ensure that the actor’s career can proceed without unnecessary misunderstandings.
