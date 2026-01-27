Recently, the actor had been caught in a series of tax evasion allegations
Cha Eun-woo, the popular actor and singer, is facing scrutiny over alleged tax evasion, prompting a formal response from both his agency and the star himself.
On January 27, Fantagio, Cha Eun-woo’s management company, released an official statement:
“Hello, this is Fantagio. We sincerely apologise for causing concern to many people due to various recent situations involving our company and our artist Cha Eun Woo.We feel a heavy sense of responsibility for the controversy that has arisen in connection with our company and our artist.
The matter currently being raised is at the stage where the facts are being verified in accordance with the procedures of the tax authorities, and both the agency and the artist are cooperating fully with the investigation to the extent necessary for each party.
If and when legal and administrative determinations become clear going forward, we will responsibly carry out any necessary measures in accordance with the results.However, we earnestly ask that people refrain from indiscriminate speculation, the spread of unverified information, and excessive interpretation regarding certain claims and suspicions being raised in some quarters.In light of this incident, we will once again review our artist management system and supplement and strengthen any necessary systems, doing our utmost to ensure that similar controversies do not recur in the future.Thank you.”
The controversy first came to light on January 22, when reports emerged that Cha Eun-woo had been investigated last year by the Seoul Regional Tax Office’s Investigation Bureau 4 on suspicion of tax evasion.
The National Tax Service subsequently issued an additional tax assessment of over 20 billion won (approximately $13.7 million).
Earlier, Cha Eun Woo took to Instagram on January 26 to directly address the issue. He expressed deep regret and reflected on his responsibilities as a citizen, noting that he had enlisted in the military last year before the tax investigation could be completed. Eun Woo emphasized that his current service was not an attempt to evade scrutiny and expressed a sincere wish to make amends to those affected.
He assured fans and the public that he will fully cooperate with tax procedures moving forward and humbly accept any decisions made by the authorities. Eun-woo concluded by vowing to live with a greater sense of responsibility and to repay the support and love he has received over his 11-year career.
As the investigation continues, both Fantagio and Cha Eun-woo have pledged transparency and cooperation, urging the public to avoid speculation and allow the legal process to unfold.
