For the long period of the past 11 years, despite having more shortcomings than possessions, I was able to be in this undeserved position as “Cha Eun Woo” thanks to your unreserved love and support. Therefore, I am indescribably sorry for not even being able to repay but to have caused great pain and fatigue to all those who believed in and supported me despite my inadequacies and to the many people I have worked with.