Eun-woo had penned a lengthy apology to his fans in the midst of the controversy
K-Pop Demon Hunters star Arden Cho is facing criticism from fans after publicly voicing support for Cha Eun-woo at a moment when the singer and actor remains under intense scrutiny over a major tax reassessment case. Many argued that, given the gravity of the situation, the timing of her message felt misplaced.
On January 26, Cha Eun-woo, a member of ASTRO and one of South Korea’s most prominent celebrity figures, shared a detailed statement on social media addressing allegations tied to a significant tax reassessment. In his post, he issued an apology and acknowledged his obligations, writing, “I am reflecting on my duties as a taxpayer,” and adding, “I will sincerely cooperate with the ongoing tax procedures.”
Shortly after his statement was published, Arden Cho left a public comment expressing encouragement. “Always supporting you, dongsaeng, hwaiting!” she wrote.
While the message was warmly received by some international fans, the reaction in South Korea was notably less forgiving. Online critics questioned the appropriateness of offering public support while an active tax investigation was still unfolding. Some accused Cho of being “tone-deaf to Korean social sentiment” and urged her to “read the room.”
On January 26, Cha Eun-woo personally addressed the controversy in a public statement.
“As a citizen of the Republic of Korea, I am deeply reflecting on whether my attitude toward my duty to pay taxes was sufficiently strict,” he said, adding, “I deeply feel responsible for the misunderstanding that arose from my shortcomings.”
He also directly responded to speculation surrounding the timing of his military enlistment, writing, “I am writing this after finishing my daily duties within the unit. Although I am currently serving in the military, my enlistment was by no means an intentional choice to avoid this controversy.”
Just one day after Cha Eun-woo publicly referenced his military service in his explanation, the defense-related promotional content was reportedly set to private. The timing prompted mixed reactions from concerned fans, worrying about the spiralling situation.
Cha Eun-woo, who is currently serving his mandatory military duty, had been actively featured in defense-related promotional content, including videos such as A Day in the Military. However, following the controversy, all videos featuring him have reportedly been removed from KFN, the Armed Forces Broadcasting Service operated by the Defense Media Agency.
The apparent decision by the Ministry of National Defense to distance itself despite Cha Eun-woo’s active-duty status has sparked widespread public interest and debate.
The controversy traces back to last year, when Cha Eun-woo underwent an intensive tax audit conducted by Investigation Division 4 of the Seoul Regional Tax Office. He was later notified of additional taxes totaling around ₩20 billion KRW, including income tax.
According to reports, the National Tax Service determined that a corporation established under his mother’s name was a “paper company” and concluded that it had been used to reduce income tax obligations.
Public scepticism has also intensified following reports that Cha Eun-woo retained Shin & Kim, one of South Korea’s most influential law firms, to represent him. The firm’s ties to former senior tax officials have led to accusations online that he may be seeking preferential treatment.
In response, Cha Eun-woo’s agency emphasised that the case has not yet reached a final conclusion.
“The matters currently raised are in the stage of fact-checking in accordance with tax authorities’ procedures, and both the agency and the artist are cooperating faithfully within the necessary scope,” the agency stated. It added, “Once legal and administrative judgments become clear, we will responsibly carry out any required measures according to the results.”
