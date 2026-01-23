After replacing Kim Soo-hyun, Cha Eun-woo dropped from major ad campaign amid $13.7 million tax probe

The issue became visible on January 23, when OSEN reported that Shinhan Bank had switched all videos and posts featuring Cha Eun-woo on its official YouTube channel and social media accounts to private. Visitors clicking on the content are now met with notices such as “This video is unavailable” or “This is a private video,” effectively erasing the idol-actor from the bank’s public-facing platforms. While Shinhan Bank has not issued an official explanation, the timing has raised eyebrows, coming immediately after Cha Eun-woo became embroiled in allegations of tax evasion.