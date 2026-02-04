Fantagio released a lengthy explanation, addressing how the corporation was formed
As online speculation gathered pace, Kim Seon-ho’s agency Fantagio has moved to firmly shut down tax evasion allegations with a detailed follow-up statement, laying out timelines, payments, and the current status of the actor’s one-person corporation.
Earlier this week, a media report claimed that Kim Seon-ho was operating a family-run production agency and suggested possible tax evasion linked to the company. Fantagio swiftly denied the allegation at the time, stating there were no issues related to Kim Seon-ho’s exclusive contract or professional activities with the agency.
On February 4, Fantagio released a more comprehensive explanation, addressing how the corporation was formed, how long it operated, and why it is now being shut down.
In its official statement, Fantagio said:
"Hello. This is Kim Seon Ho’s agency Fantagio. We would like to provide additional factual details and our position regarding Kim Seon Ho’s one-person corporation, which has recently been reported in the media.”**
The agency explained that the corporation was established in January 2024 to support Kim Seon-ho’s acting activities and theatre production work. Settlement payments for activities carried out between January 2024 and before his new contract with Fantagio began in February 2025 were processed through the corporation.
“From the time the corporation was established in January 2024 until before his new contract with Fantagio began in February 2025, settlement payments for his activities during that period were received through that corporation.” Fantagio added that Kim Seon-ho later halted the corporation’s operations after realizing it could lead to misunderstandings. “After recognising that the operation of the corporation itself could lead to misunderstandings, Kim Seon-ho halted its operation. For more than the past year, there has been virtually no activity conducted through the corporation in any practical sense.”
Addressing his current professional arrangements, the agency stressed that the corporation has no involvement in his work under Fantagio.
“From the date the exclusive contract between Fantagio and Kim Seon Ho was signed in February 2025 up to the present, we have been making settlement payments directly to the actor as an individual.”
Fantagio also detailed corrective steps already taken, including tax payments and the return of corporate-related items.
“Regarding the amounts previously settled through the corporation, he has completed additional payment of personal income tax, on top of the corporate tax that had already been paid.”
The corporation is now in the process of being formally closed, with administrative procedures expected to conclude soon.
Concluding the statement, Fantagio acknowledged the actor’s reflection and apology:
“Kim Seon-ho is deeply reflecting on the fact that he established and maintained the corporation for about a year while lacking sufficient understanding of how corporate operation works. He sincerely bows his head in apology.”
