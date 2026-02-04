“From the time the corporation was established in January 2024 until before his new contract with Fantagio began in February 2025, settlement payments for his activities during that period were received through that corporation.” Fantagio added that Kim Seon-ho later halted the corporation’s operations after realizing it could lead to misunderstandings. “After recognising that the operation of the corporation itself could lead to misunderstandings, Kim Seon-ho halted its operation. For more than the past year, there has been virtually no activity conducted through the corporation in any practical sense.”