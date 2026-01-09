Shin Min-ah considers potential K-Drama with Beyond The Bar's Lee Jin-uk, fans recall 2016 allegations

Shin Min-ah is considering the drama Wed-Thurs with the actor
Shin Min-ah is making headlines again—not for her roles, but for her co-star. On January 9, OSEN reported that she is in talks to star alongside Lee Jin-uk in the upcoming drama Wed Thurs Fri (literal title), a romance set in a restaurant that only opens midweek.
Shin Min-ah’s agency, AM Entertainment, confirmed, “She received an offer and is positively reviewing it.” Lee Jin-uk’s agency has yet to comment.
While the drama promises a cosy, romantic storyline between a chef and a woman deeply connected to the restaurant, it has also reignited conversation around Lee Jin-uk, who was accused of rape in 2016. The actor had publicly thanked fans after a 20-day police investigation cleared him of all charges, with his agency, C&CO ENS, stating, “The investigation has proven that truth wins over lies… We restrained ourselves from responding to such lies and waited for the investigation results to uncover the truth.”
At the time, Seoul Suseo police determined that the allegations brought by a 33-year-old woman were false. She had accused Lee of assault after a July 12 drinking session at her apartment and even submitted physical evidence to support her claim. Following questioning and a lie detector test, her testimony was found to be fabricated, leading to the resignation of her legal team.
While police requested an arrest warrant for her on charges of false accusation, the court dismissed it, citing insufficient necessity for arrest. Lee had filed a countersuit for defamation.
Now, nearly a decade later, Shin Min-ah’s potential collaboration with Lee has drawn scrutiny online, with fans debating whether past controversies should influence casting choices. Some expressed their rage and disappointment, others asked how Lee Jin-uk was continuing to get offers.
If she accepts, Wed Thurs Fri will be her first drama following her December marriage, while she simultaneously prepares for the release of her fantasy romance series The Remarried Empress.
