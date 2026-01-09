Shin Min-ah considers potential K-Drama with Beyond The Bar's Lee Jin-uk, fans recall 2016 allegations

While the drama promises a cosy, romantic storyline between a chef and a woman deeply connected to the restaurant, it has also reignited conversation around Lee Jin-uk, who was accused of rape in 2016. The actor had publicly thanked fans after a 20-day police investigation cleared him of all charges, with his agency, C&CO ENS, stating, “The investigation has proven that truth wins over lies… We restrained ourselves from responding to such lies and waited for the investigation results to uncover the truth.”