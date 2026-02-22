Starring Gong Yoo, Lee Dong-wook, Kim Go-eun and Yoo In-na, Goblin is flexible with its genres. At its heart, it’s a supernatural romantic drama, if you wish to be precise. A man, Kim Shin, is cursed to roam the world for a millennium with an invisible sword in his back, and only his real ‘bride’ can free from this pain. He is the ‘goblin’, or a magical deity immersed in Korean folklore. He has to room with a Grim Reaper, cheers to Lee Dong-wook and the most comforting display of brotherhood that K-Dramas that have ever seen.