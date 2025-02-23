K-Drama rewind, Touch Your Heart: Lee Dong-wook and Yoo In-na's sweet office romance is comfort food for the soul

A K-drama office romance is like ordering comfort food—you know exactly what you're getting, with perhaps a dash of unexpected spice, like the sudden return of an estranged mother who disapproves of the lead’s new love. You settle in, savour the familiar beats, the enemies-to-lovers tropes and love confessions in the rain, and maybe even top it off with a warm cup of coffee, which in K-Drama terms, is usually the wedding. The shows deliver most of the time, and even if you don’t remember the rest of the story, you’ll probably say, “I just remember it for the leads chemistry…”, well, as it was intended.