5 healing K-dramas to watch when the world feels too heavy: Hospital Playlist to King The Land

Maybe, you don't always need life lessons. Maybe, you need something so silly, winsome and goofy that it takes your mind off things, just for a bit. And that's where King The Land comes in, starring the ever-reliable Lee Jun-ho and Yoona. It's a classic trope-y romance of an employee falling in love with the rich CEO (this time at a hotel, mind you), where they spend hours smoothening bed-spreads, cooking food while rain spurts from the ceiling, and enjoy a trip to Thailand. There are a few minor inconveniences, but who cares, when you've got two dashing leads and the best love story? m