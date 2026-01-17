5 K-Dramas with 12 episodes that pack drama, fun and heart: Can This Love Be Translated to Little Women

I have just finished Can This Love Be Translated, and I can say safely, that I enjoyed it. It's breezy, full of whimsy, silliness and very aesthetically pleasing. And, it's 12 episodes. Considering I used to devour 16-episode dramas in a week, this feels oddly refreshing. Maybe it’s because lately, nothing seems to happen for several episodes, and then everything gets rushed at the end. Not that the 12-episode format is always perfect—looking at you, When The Phone Rings, where they try to cram every possible storyline into the finale.